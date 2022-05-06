All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Hit Snooze At Work! Indian Start-Up Wakefit Is Paying Its Employees For A 30-Min Power Nap

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), Unsplash, Wakefit

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Hit Snooze At Work! Indian Start-Up 'Wakefit' Is Paying Its Employees For A 30-Min Power Nap

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

Karnataka,  6 May 2022 12:10 PM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-06T17:57:11+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

In a first in the Indian start-up ecosystem, Bengaluru-based Wakefit is blocking 30 minutes as an official 'nap time' for their 600+ employees as part of a policy. This is the second time that the company has surprised the public with its policies

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Imagine being able to take a nap during working hours and now turn that into an official policy! Wakefit, a D2C Furniture and sleep solutions company based in Bengaluru, states that it's the first Indian company to have a 'Right to Nap' policy for its employees. Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, the director and co-founder of Wakefit, sent out an official email on Wednesday announcing the policy. A subject line shook the employees out of their mid-week inertia.

According to the screenshot shared by Wakefit on its LinkedIn and other social media accounts, 'Announcing Your Right to Nap' was the subject of the email. The official 'Nap Time' would be blocked from 2 pm-2:30 pm on all the employees' calendars every day.

This initiative, which the employees highly appreciated, has also garnered overwhelming praise from numerous working adults in India. Ramalingegowda said that the policy would act as a 'well-deserved break' from the otherwise hectic schedules and help the employees take care of themselves.

'An Afternoon Nap Is Instrumental'

In a statement, the company said that an afternoon nap is a key to improving workflow and productivity in the office as it energises the body and helps you focus more. The company added that it hopes other companies would realise the importance of a simple nap and join this 'sleep revolution'.

As reported by Economic Times, Ramalingegowda added to the statement, saying that research has proven that afternoon naps can help with concentration, memory, and creativity. Quoting studies from NASA and Harvard, he said that employee performance can be enhanced by 33 per cent by allowing a 26-minute nap and that naps also prevent burnout.

Progressive Policies

This is the second time that Wakefit has surprised the public with its policies. It had earlier announced internship opportunities that would award participants when they completed the required sleep durations for 100 days.

As reported by Business Today, through the 'Right to Nap' policy, the company hopes to focus more on the well being of their employees to increase job satisfaction. It also aims to foster a strong self-care culture while encouraging other companies to do the same for their employees' mental health.

Also Read: Hustle Culture At Price Of Mental Health: Is It A Safe Barter?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Yukta Baid
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Wakefit 
Startup 
Bengaluru 
Right to Nap 
Productivity 

Must Reads

Waterman of Jabalpur! This 68-Yr-Old Man Provides Free Drinking Water To People In Scorching Heat
Here's A Student-Led Community Platform That Helps Talent Meet Opportunities
Gujarat: 42-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death For Playing Devotional Music On Speaker; 5 Held
Hit Snooze At Work! Indian Start-Up 'Wakefit' Is Paying Its Employees For A 30-Min Power Nap
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X