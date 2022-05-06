Hit Snooze At Work! Indian Start-Up 'Wakefit' Is Paying Its Employees For A 30-Min Power Nap

Imagine being able to take a nap during working hours and now turn that into an official policy! Wakefit, a D2C Furniture and sleep solutions company based in Bengaluru, states that it's the first Indian company to have a 'Right to Nap' policy for its employees. Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, the director and co-founder of Wakefit, sent out an official email on Wednesday announcing the policy. A subject line shook the employees out of their mid-week inertia.

According to the screenshot shared by Wakefit on its LinkedIn and other social media accounts, 'Announcing Your Right to Nap' was the subject of the email. The official 'Nap Time' would be blocked from 2 pm-2:30 pm on all the employees' calendars every day.

This initiative, which the employees highly appreciated, has also garnered overwhelming praise from numerous working adults in India. Ramalingegowda said that the policy would act as a 'well-deserved break' from the otherwise hectic schedules and help the employees take care of themselves.

'An Afternoon Nap Is Instrumental'

In a statement, the company said that an afternoon nap is a key to improving workflow and productivity in the office as it energises the body and helps you focus more. The company added that it hopes other companies would realise the importance of a simple nap and join this 'sleep revolution'.

As reported by Economic Times, Ramalingegowda added to the statement, saying that research has proven that afternoon naps can help with concentration, memory, and creativity. Quoting studies from NASA and Harvard, he said that employee performance can be enhanced by 33 per cent by allowing a 26-minute nap and that naps also prevent burnout.

Progressive Policies

This is the second time that Wakefit has surprised the public with its policies. It had earlier announced internship opportunities that would award participants when they completed the required sleep durations for 100 days.

As reported by Business Today, through the 'Right to Nap' policy, the company hopes to focus more on the well being of their employees to increase job satisfaction. It also aims to foster a strong self-care culture while encouraging other companies to do the same for their employees' mental health.

