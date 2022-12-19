Viral Video Shows School-Going Daughter Taking Care Of Visually-Impaired Parents, Leaves Netizens Emotional

In the face of adversity, it is usually the parents who care for their children. However, in a wholesome video that has gone viral on social media, it is the daughter who is seen taking care of her differently-abled mother and father. In the heartening video, one can see the daughter taking care of her visually impaired parents while they are at an eatery in Mumbai's Mira Road area. The video has left netizens emotional and is bound to make the viewers feel grateful for the things they have in life.

Daughter Helps Visually-Impaired Parents

The video was posted by Instagram content creator Mith Indulkar, with a reel note saying, 'Beti ho toh aisi' which translates to 'a daughter should be like this'. She captioned the video with: "I got so emotional when I saw them for the first time. Everyday I see them coming to this shop (Mauli Vade - Jhangid, Mira road) Parents are blind but they are watching the world through her daughter's eyes. This small girl taught us so many things. 'No one cares about you more than your parents, So care for them before they leave you.' share with your friends & family And make this girl Viral!"

In the viral clip, one can see the parents seated at an eatery while the family of three is enjoying some snacks. The daughter helps them out by serving some snacks on their plates. While leaving, the daughter puts her heavy school bag on her back, holds her parents' hands, and leads them out of the eatery and onto the road.

The video was shared a week ago. Since being posted, the reel has garnered more than 7.7 million views with almost 7,000 comments. These numbers are only increasing as the reel continues going viral across several social media platforms.



Netizens React To The Wholesome Video

Left emotional by the family's video, several netizens left a comment on Mithu's post. One user named Dhanashree Abhidnya, who claimed to be a relative of the family of three, wrote, "They are my family. Thank you so much for sharing their bond. I'll surely share this reel with them. Gratitude".

Another user claiming to be the daughter's friend wrote, "She is from my school. Proud of her". A user named Shresth wrote, "She's doing what majority of teenagers and grownups fail to realise they should be doing. Taking care of her parents at such a tender age." While many commented along the same lines – praising the daughter for taking care of her parents at such a young age, several others commented wishing the three lead a happy life.

