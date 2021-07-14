Mumbai: Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Assaulting Doctor After Father's Death

A man arrested in the case of assaulting a doctor at a public hospital in June 2021 was given bail by the sessions court on July 12.

The FIR was filed by a doctor at Sion Hospital mentioning that the accused and his brother were furious after knowing about their father's death after which they held him from his collar and manhandled him.

The court granted bail on the grounds of the nature of the allegation which was the loss of his father considering that the accused didn't have any previous criminal records against him. However, the bail plea of the accused's brother is still pending. The hearing will be held next week.

Violence Against Doctors 'Highly Objectionable'

While hearing the case, the court said that it appeared that the applicant and his brother were strident towards treating the doctor due to the sad demise of their father at the age of 66 years. It termed the conduct of the applicant towards the treating doctor as 'highly objectionable' and stated that they cannot intrude in the hospital administration. If a person dies at a hospital due to some disease, the doctor in no way can be assaulted and there is a legal way to vindicate the grievance about any negligent act.

The charges filed against the brothers were 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty ), 332 ( voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty ) 504 ( Intentional insult ) and 34 (common intent ) of the Indian Penal Code, reported The Indian Express.

IMA Demands Law To Protect Healthcare Workers.



According to the Indian Medical Association (IMA), around 75% of doctors are reported to have faced violence in one way or the other. The healthcare workers have been constantly demanding laws to protect themselves from the scrutinies and have organised protests and strikes for the same in different corners of the country.

States like Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka have reported the highest cases of assaults against doctors.

