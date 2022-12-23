All section
Gratitude For Brotherhood: Villagers Gift Rs 31 Lakh To Honour Services Of Sarpanch Candidate Who Lost Election

Image Credits: Hindustan Times and Amar Ujala

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'Gratitude For Brotherhood': Villagers Gift Rs 31 Lakh To Honour Services Of Sarpanch Candidate Who Lost Election

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Haryana,  23 Dec 2022 7:28 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Setting an example of brotherhood, the villagers of Hisar pitched in an amount of Rs 33.31 Lakh and felicitated their beloved social worker who recently lost the sarpanch elections.

The humble village of Hisar in Haryana is winning people's hearts with a small act of kindness they extended toward a fellow villager. Recently the village held the election polls for the sarpanch (village head,) and a very well-loved and respected candidate - Subhash Nambardar, lost the election by a count of 157 votes. While the results declared another candidate successful, the village residents celebrated the contributions made over the years by the candidate who lost.

Setting Examples Of Brotherhood

Local bodies are examples of closely-connected communities that value and celebrate their fraternity. Throwing light on this fact yet again, the residents of Budha Khera village in Hisar honoured Subhash Nambardar and his consistent efforts for the villagers. After having unsuccessfully contested for the post of sarpanch during the Panchayati raj elections held last month, he was least expecting a surprise coming his way in the form of a gift from the villagers.

The villagers organised a felicitation ceremony for Nambardar's social services and awarded him ₹ 31.31 lakhs in cash for his relentless services to society. Former village sarpanch Shamsher Karwasra showered praises on Nambardar and expressed gratitude for standing by the people through thick and thin.

A report by the Hindustan Times quoted him saying, "We organised this function to extend support to him and tell him that he is a hero. We told him not to be disheartened by the poll results."

Fewer Votes And Tons Of Support

Nambardar had lost the sarpanch elections to Sukhwinder Badhu by 157 votes but has always had popular support growing in favour of him. He is known across the village for promoting a sense of brotherhood, and his message came back to him tenfold, with the villagers expressing their gratitude to him. Nambardar thanked the villagers for bestowing love upon him and said, "I will always be indebted to the love given by co-villagers."

He further added that the elections would not bring any differences between him and the winning nominee, and he would continue establishing brotherhood within the community. Speaking about the cash award he received from the villagers, Nambardar said that the money would be utilised to purchase sports items and books for the youth and in the repair and construction works of the streets, water tanks and ponds in the village.

Also Read: Being Self-Reliant! Woman Sarpanch From Odisha Cultivates Vegetables On Her Land, Encourages Healthy Consumption

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Cash award 
Sarpanch elections 
Village elections 
Hisar 
brotherhood 

