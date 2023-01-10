Kindness Costs Nothing! Video Of Storekeeper Allowing Homeless Kids To Watch Cartoon On Display TVs Wins Hearts Online

A storekeeper in the Vellore city of Tamil Nadu has shown the world that it costs zero rupees to be kind and instil humanity in the world with simple, selfless acts. He is receiving a lot of praise from netizens after a video of him spreading joy to a few homeless children has gone viral.

The video, shared on Twitter, is of a storekeeper employed at the city's Darling Electronics store. In the video, the storekeeper is seen with some homeless kids who are sitting outside the stoor and watching the television (TV) through the glass panels.

Homeless Kids Decide What To Watch

The storekeeper lets the children decide what should be played on the display television sets as he shuffles between different TV shows and movies. Once the children select an animated cartoon show titled Talking Tom, the storekeeper plays it and lets the children enjoy it.

Shared by Gautam Trivedi on his Twitter page with the caption, "Store in charge lets homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening", the video has left netizens emotional and touched by the act of kindness.





Netizens React To Viral Video

Several users have stated that the man's kindness is contagious and has instilled their faith in humanity. "Such a small gesture on his part, but probably a profound experience for the children", said a user named Vinod. Another user named Utkarsh Kumar wrote, "Just love these kind gestures that assure that humanity is still alive." A user named Hemnalini pointed out that the storekeeper made the children's day with his kindness.













The video was posted to Twitter on January 6 and since then, more than 6.4 lakh people have viewed it. Additionally, the video has received a frenzy of retweets, comments, and over 18,400 likes.

Also Read: Commercially Honest! Shops Without Shopkeepers In Mizoram Teach Lesson In Trust & Kindness

