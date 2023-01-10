All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kindness Costs Nothing! Video Of Storekeeper Allowing Homeless Kids To Watch Cartoon On Display TVs Wins Hearts Online

Image Credits: Twitter/Gautam Trivedi

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Kindness Costs Nothing! Video Of Storekeeper Allowing Homeless Kids To Watch Cartoon On Display TVs Wins Hearts Online

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Tamil Nadu,  10 Jan 2023 10:06 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The video shows the storekeeper letting the homeless kids decide what should be played on the display television sets as he shuffles between different TV shows and movies. The video, which has now gone viral, has received a lot of praise from netizens.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A storekeeper in the Vellore city of Tamil Nadu has shown the world that it costs zero rupees to be kind and instil humanity in the world with simple, selfless acts. He is receiving a lot of praise from netizens after a video of him spreading joy to a few homeless children has gone viral.

The video, shared on Twitter, is of a storekeeper employed at the city's Darling Electronics store. In the video, the storekeeper is seen with some homeless kids who are sitting outside the stoor and watching the television (TV) through the glass panels.

Homeless Kids Decide What To Watch

The storekeeper lets the children decide what should be played on the display television sets as he shuffles between different TV shows and movies. Once the children select an animated cartoon show titled Talking Tom, the storekeeper plays it and lets the children enjoy it.

Shared by Gautam Trivedi on his Twitter page with the caption, "Store in charge lets homeless street kids choose what to watch on the display TV every evening", the video has left netizens emotional and touched by the act of kindness.


Netizens React To Viral Video

Several users have stated that the man's kindness is contagious and has instilled their faith in humanity. "Such a small gesture on his part, but probably a profound experience for the children", said a user named Vinod. Another user named Utkarsh Kumar wrote, "Just love these kind gestures that assure that humanity is still alive." A user named Hemnalini pointed out that the storekeeper made the children's day with his kindness.




The video was posted to Twitter on January 6 and since then, more than 6.4 lakh people have viewed it. Additionally, the video has received a frenzy of retweets, comments, and over 18,400 likes.

Also Read: Commercially Honest! Shops Without Shopkeepers In Mizoram Teach Lesson In Trust & Kindness

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Jayali Wavhal
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Kindness 
Video 
Twitter 
Storekeeper 
Homeless Children 
Watch 
Cartoon 
Display TVs 
Gautam Trivedi 
Darling Electronics 

Must Reads

'Largest Bust Sculpture': Adiyogi's 112-Foot Statue Set To Be Unveiled At Sadhguru Sannidhi In Chikkaballapura
Duped Of Money & Hard Work: Know-How Online Job Scams Become A Countrywide Trap For Job Seekers
India Provides 75 Buses To Cash-Strapped Sri Lanka Under 'Neighbourhood First' Policy; Know More
Spreading Joy! Kerala Bus Driver Shares Snacks With Kids On Road, Video Melts Hearts Online
Similar Posts
Spreading Joy! Kerala Bus Driver Shares Snacks With Kids On Road, Video Melts Hearts Online
Popular

Spreading Joy! Kerala Bus Driver Shares Snacks With Kids On Road, Video Melts Hearts Online

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh: CRPF Organises Mass Wedding In Maoist-Hit Sukma District, 12 Couples Tie Knot
Uplifting

Chhattisgarh: CRPF Organises Mass Wedding In Maoist-Hit Sukma District, 12 Couples Tie Knot

The Logical Indian Crew
Flying Toward Inclusivity! This Global Airways Introduces Hijab & Jumpsuits For Their Cabin Crew, Know More
Uplifting

Flying Toward Inclusivity! This Global Airways Introduces Hijab & Jumpsuits For Their Cabin Crew,...

The Logical Indian Crew
Daughter Of Cancer-Diagnosed Auto Driver Set To Become First Woman Agniveer From Chhattisgarh
Uplifting

Daughter Of Cancer-Diagnosed Auto Driver Set To Become First Woman 'Agniveer' From Chhattisgarh

The Logical Indian Crew
Flying Higher! Meet Avani Chaturvedi, IAFs First Woman Fighter Pilot To Lead Multinational Air Exercise
Uplifting

Flying Higher! Meet Avani Chaturvedi, IAF's First Woman Fighter Pilot To Lead Multinational Air...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X