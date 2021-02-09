Vadodara Police's SHE Team Formed To Fight Crime Against Women, Help Elderly

In a bid to ensure safety to the women in the city, the Vadodara Police has set up a special centre under its SHE Team.

According to The Times of India, a team of trained policemen will not only help the victim file complaint against the perpetrator but will also extend counselling support.

"One of the key motives of this proposed centre is to encourage women to approach the police if they face any crime. This centre will focus on giving a conducive environment for the women to file a complaint or narrate their harrowing experiences," stated Shamsher Singh, city Police Commissioner.



The officer further mentioned that L&T, the multi-faceted company, has given in-principle approval for sponsoring the cost of the centre. Additionally, a technical data centre is also being planned to keep a record of the cases and the action was taken by the cops assigned to the cases to help improve reaction and plan strategies to curb such incidents.

"We recently booked a man under PASA after a woman approached our SHE team and complained against him. Investigations revealed that he was involved a similar crime in the past," he said.

Singh said that the team has been deployed not just to tackle the rising crime but to offer help to women including senior citizens.

On February 5, the SHE team of Warasiya Police Station had come across a 77-year-old person who was living alone and was facing a hard time arranging food. The team members reportedly arranged tiffin service free of cost.

