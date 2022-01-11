UNESCO Decides To Publish Hindi Descriptions Of India's World Heritage Sites On Its Website

The World Heritage Centre (WHC) of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on Monday, January 10, agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India's UNESCO World Heritage Sites on its official website.

The decision was taken on the occasion of World Hindi Day and conveyed by the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO in Paris, News18 reported. The Ministry of External Affairs attended the programme virtually, which was presided over by the Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi.

"The Permanent Delegation of India is pleased to announce that on the occasion of World Hindi Day, the Director of the World Heritage Centre has informed us that UNESCO's World Heritage Centre has agreed to publish Hindi descriptions of India's UNESCO World Heritage sites on its websites. We welcome this historic decision," read a statement of WHC.

Hindi Becoming Popular Among Youth

Extending his best wishes, PM Modi said that Hindi plays a vital role in spreading our knowledge and culture due to its simplicity. He further stated that the use of language in the field of information technology has increased, and its popularity among the youth present a bright future for it.

In his message, the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the country is continuously moving towards the goal of taking Hindi to the world stage".

In her remarks, the Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said that the Ministry had taken various steps to promote the study of Hindi in other countries as well. She pointed out that the central government has established nearly 50 Chairs, including 13 Hindi Chairs, in universities abroad to promote Indian culture, language and studies. She added that the Hindi language is taught in more than 670 educational institutions in over 100 countries.

Lekhi expressed hope that Hindi will continue to grow on the global stage under the able leadership of PM Modi and the guidance of the External Affairs Minister.

Lekhi also announced the names of three Passport Offices, namely Bareilly, Chandigarh and Bangalore, for doing extraordinary work in Hindi. She also announced the award of the three best magazines from among the Hindi Home Journals published by Passport Offices.

