All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UGC Draft Guidelines Asking To Create Cells For Addressing Mental Health Issues Of Students

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

UGC Draft Guidelines Asking To Create Cells For Addressing Mental Health Issues Of Students

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

India,  4 May 2022 8:46 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The guidelines include specific 'cells' to maintain records of stress-prone students and promote students' emotional, psychological, and physical well-being in colleges and universities.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

India's understanding and acceptance of mental health as a concept have made huge progress in the past few years. This has resulted in crucial guidelines drafted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish 'Student Service Centres' for tackling mental health issues among students across colleges, universities, and higher education institutions in India.

The guidelines, titled 'Promotion of Physical Fitness, Sports, Students' Health, Welfare, Psychological and Emotional Well Being', will be released soon for feedback and amendments, focusing on ensuring the emotional, mental, and physical well-being of the students that require guidance in the same aspects. These centres would aim to identify stress-prone and vulnerable students and provide them with the assistance they need.

Dedicated Cells For Well-Being

Under these guidelines, it will be mandatory for all higher education institutions to have dedicated campus counsellors that can help the students. Additionally, specific cells would also be established to maintain records of the students who are from vulnerable and stress-prone backgrounds and capacities, reported The Indian Express.

Physical fitness, in the form of sports and extra-curricular activities, would also be promoted, along with special psychological care for students residing in rural areas, and from diverse cultures. Females and students from the LGBTQIA+ community would also be given extra care in terms of emotional and psychological counselling.

Awareness for the LGBTQIA+ Community

The guidelines drafted include special care for the students from the LGBTQIA+ community, to help provide them with the psycho-social support and counselling they need. This would be of major importance, as there are a lot of psychological services that refuse therapy to people from the community due to personal bias and prejudices.

Due to the discrimination, bullying, and shame associated with being of a certain gender or sexuality, an alarming number of college students had either dropped out, searched for therapy options, or died by suicide due to the lack of acceptance even in the medical fraternity. In October 2021, the National Medical Commission had called for the amendment of all textbooks in medical institutions that contained 'unscientific information' about the community.

This statement came after the judgement from the Madras High Court which stated that while teaching in UG or PG colleges and universities, nomenclature concerning gender or sex should not be taught in a way that is or is perceived to be, discriminatory or derogatory to the LGBTQIA+ community. This, coupled with a step towards inclusivity by the UGC, would be highly beneficial to students of the community.

Hope for Decrease in Drop-Out Rates

As reported by News18, UGC claims that this move would help reduce college drop-out rates, and with feedback from the students, the respective colleges can design strategies that would act as a resolution of the mental health issues of their students.

Students are often detached from their comfort zones when they go to college, and UGC's guidelines urge institutions to avoid taking severe measures to tackle deviant behaviour, and instead focus on help from professionals like psychiatrists and psychologists to understand the students' intentions and motives and use those as the basis for resolution.

Continued Focus on Mental Health

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the conversation around mental health and psychological well-being has taken a front seat in schools and colleges, alike. UGC had asked higher education institutions to establish mental health helplines as a means to assist and take care of the psychological and social concerns of the students.

Regular mentoring, checking in, and telephonic or video call interactions were encouraged at a college level too. UGC had also launched a central toll-free helpline (084611007) to assist with behavioural and emotional concerns.

Also Read: Changemakers! Here's How These 6 NGOs Are Combating Mental Health Issues In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Yukta Baid
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
UGC 
Guidelines 
Mental Health 
Universities 
Emotional Well Being 
LGBTQIA+ 

Must Reads

Innovation At Its Best! 18-Yr-Old Bengaluru Teen Designs India's First AI, Sensor-Based Bicycle Counter
With A Vision Of Resilient Livelihoods For All, The/Nudge Institute Is Nurturing Entrepreneurs Enhancing Income Of India's Poor
Old Video Of Muslims Protesting Against Accusation Of Illegal Migrants In Assam Viral With False Claim
How B R Ambedkar Legalized 40-Hour Work Week In India?
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X