Twitter User Finds Out Story Behind His Mother’s ‘Special Plate,’ Leaves Everyone In Teary-Eye

Every child shares the purest bond of love with their mother, and a mother also has the biggest space in her heart for the child. The relationship between a child and a mother is the most special one a human can ever experience. A Twitter user has proved the same with his post.

The user shared a heartwarming story about his late mother, which has left everyone teary-eyed. Vikram S Buddhanesan shared a picture of a plate from his Twitter handle and explained how special it was to his mother and the reason behind it.

Story Behind The Special Plate

Vikram came to know about the story behind the special plate only after the demise of his mother. For the past two decades, his mother ate food from the same special plate and allowed only Vikram and his niece to eat from the same.

While sharing the image of the special plate on Twitter, Vikram wrote, "This is Amma's plate. She used to eat in this for the past two decades.. It's a small plate. She allowed only me and Chulbuli (Sruthi, my niece) to eat in this other than her."

He added, "After her demise, only I came to know through my sister that this plate was a prize won by me in my 7th STD. That is in the year 1999. All these 24 years, she had eaten food from this plate which was won by me."

This is Amma's plate.. she used to eat in this for the past 2 decades.. it's a small plate.. she allowed only myself and chulbuli (Sruthi, my niece) only to eat in this other than her.. after her demise only I came to know through my sister, that this plate was a prize won by me pic.twitter.com/pYs2vDEI3p — Vikram S Buddhanesan (@vsb_dentist) January 19, 2023

Vikram won the plate as a prize when he was in class seven, and that was the reason why it remained a special plate for his mother. He ended the tweet by expressing how much he misses his mother and mourns her.

Netizens Left In Teary-Eye

Soon after Vikram posted about the story, it garnered nearly six lakh views, 14 thousand likes, and several comments from netizens. Everyone was touched by the story and commented about the special bond between a mother and child.

A user, in the reply, said, "Million such stories of pure love are still unknown. This is one of those great stories." Another user said, "Parents and their logic & reasoning is beyond measure ..You just have to sit and listen to them ..Amazes me always…"

Million such stories of pure love are still unknown. This is one of those great stories. https://t.co/ssDUtowEg6 — Debashis Sarmah (@debashisDS) January 21, 2023

Parents and their logic & reasoning is beyond measure ..You just have to sit and listen to them ..Amazes me always... — RituRaj Singh (@SinghRituRaj_) January 20, 2023

Another user shared a similar story and wrote, "The way you have held the plate reminds me of a play by @kiranvati which depicts parents' emotions in different ways and forms. In the climax, son holds his mother's fav stainless steel plate and sobs in her remembrance. Very emotional & pure."

The way you have held the plate reminds me of a play by @kiranvati which depicts emotions of parents in different ways and forms. In the climax, son holds his mother’s fav stainless steel plate and sobs in her remembrance. Very emotional & pure pic.twitter.com/F25hdYWt5m — arvind nadig (@arvind_nadig) January 20, 2023

Several other users connected with the story and commented about the selfless love of a mother toward the child. Reading the comments, Vikram was also left with emotional thoughts.

