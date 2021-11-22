17-Year-Old Tribal Girl From Kerala Qualifies For Beauty Pageant

Anuprasobhini comes from the Adivasi community from Choriyanoor of Kottathara at Attappadi. She has become the first tribal woman to get selected in the final round of Miss Kerala Fitness and Fashion 2021 finalists.

Anuprasobhini is a 17-year-old and is a 12th-grade student studying in Government Moyan Model Girls HSS in Pallakad. She stays in a Pallakad based tribal hostel and has been receiving attention across Kerala after she reached the final round of Miss Kerala Fitness and Fashion 2021.



YouTube Experience Made Her Confident

As reported by The New Indian Express, Anuprasobhini said, "For the Miss Kerala contest approx 500 girls registered from India and abroad. This contest is organized by Thrissur based organization. While applying, I had sent some of my Instagram reels to the organisers." She was then contacted by the event organizers.

Many other girls from the tribal community also participated in the audition round. During the event, all the grooming sessions helped me a lot, and through which I succeeded in entering the final round of the event in which only 33 candidates were shortlisted.

Before this Miss Kerala contest, Anuprasobhini was a famous face for the Malayali YouTube audience. She has her own channel 'Attappadikaari ' where she puts videos of Attappadi introducing all the aspects of her region to the world. She gains confidence after her YouTube experience", she added. Her father is also an artistic person and has appeared in movies like Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Pazhassiraja.

Also Read: Kolkata Plans Complete Switch To CNG, E-Vehicles For Public Transport By 2030