Haryana Girl Ranks Among Top 10 Finalists At Youth Ideathon 2021

Image Credit: From The Source

Uplifting

Haryana Girl Ranks Among Top 10 Finalists At Youth Ideathon 2021

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Haryana,  17 Nov 2021 12:05 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Pooja Bhatoo, a grade XI student, aimed at making her mother independent and financially secure and took to selling 'cow dung cakes and vermicompost' online. Now, she aims to empower women of her village and state.

Pooja Bhatoo, a Class 11 student from Mehuwala village in Haryana's Fatehabad, began with her entrepreneurial venture of selling cow dung and vermicompost online with the brand name 'Bhumi Patra- Pathway to prosperity'. The motive was to make her mother independent and financially secure. The budding entrepreneur has earned a place in the top 10 finalists of India @75- Youth Ideathon with her idea of small business. She competed against more than 65,000 participants. She has already made history by being the first 'kid entrepreneur' of her village and district.

Venture Has Only Women Employees

In a conversation with The Logical Indian about her goal, Pooja Bhatoo says, "My goal remains to empower women of my village first, then work on betterment of entire state then to my country'. Educating and empowering women is an integral part of her initiative. She further adds that her venture has only women employees. The prestigious Think Startup collaborated with CBSE and Universities of Cambridge, Harvard, Arizona, and Kellogs to conduct Youth Ideathon 2021.

Pooja was honoured by District Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik and the City Magistrate Ankita Verma for bringing glory to her district and the state. In Grade XI, she is now the CEO of Bhumi Mitra - An organic farming company. Her simple entrepreneurial idea of Women Empowerment through organic farming products and practices has facilitated her selection into the elite TOP 100 of this competition.




Her School Works On An Intensive Model Of Practical Education

Fifty panellists consisted of economists and Business professors from Cambridge and Harvard Universities, and they judged sustainable business models where the venture empowers the rural population. Pooja Bhatoo studies at St John's International School in Fatehabad. The school works on an intensive and unique module of education. The administration periodically interacts with the students; however, it lets them learn at their own pace and without fearing impending examinations.


Also Read: Beyond Mark Sheets: This Change Maker From Haryana Is Facilitating Learning In Schools Using 'Teacher-Less' Module

Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
India@75 
Youth Icon 

