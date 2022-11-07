Three young women from unstable financial backgrounds—Renu Bala, Jasmeet, and Manjot Kaur—passed the state exam for judicial services. They are among the judicial officers chosen by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

While one is a widowed MGNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) employee's daughter, the other two are the respective daughters of a roadside vendor and a small farmer. A practising lawyer and former head of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council, Gurinder Pal Singh, supported all three women by mentoring them.

Adv Gurinder Pal Singh stated, "Every youngster has the capacity to flourish in life, and the only requirement is the right guidance and resources. These children were the ones we chose, and they surpassed our expectations. There will be more soon."



My Mother Didn't Give Up, How Could I?: Renu Bala

Renu Bala, from a non-descript village of Moujdin in the Sirsa district of Haryana's Ellenabad area, was raised by her mother alone after her father's death when she was only two years old. Her mother supported the family by working as a farm labourer. She kept her head up as she overcame every obstacle. Renu earned a degree in physics before continuing on a scholarship to study LLB and LLM, according to the Times of India.



Renu said, "We don't have many girls in our village who have graduated from college or pursued higher education, because most are married off at a young age. But my mother supported me and never gave up; how could I? I am also grateful to my maternal uncle and aunt for always encouraging me and letting me stay with them."

Jasmeet, Manjot Grateful For Family And Mentor's support

Jasmeet bagged 36th rank in the judicial exam. Her father is a roadside vendor, and she is from Jalandhar in Punjab. After completing her education, she graduated from a city college with a law degree. "The wish of my father has come true. The happiest people will be my parents. I would step into my office with the uniform, which they will arrange," she stated.



Manjot Kaur was Jasmeet's senior in the college. She hails from Dasuya in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. Being a small farmer's daughter, she stems from a very humble family background, both financially and socially. She said, "It was GP sir who mentored me and infused confidence in me; this wouldn't have been possible without his guidance."

