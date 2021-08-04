This Radio Station In Chennai Will Be Run By Senior Citizens

On World Senior Citizen's Day (August 21), the first online community radio station run by the elderly will be launched. Annai Anbalaya Trust, which is launching the station on its premises on the TTK Road, is modelling it on a facility in Coimbatore.

This radio station will be one among 10 community radio stations approved by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and to be implemented by the New Delhi-based National Institute of Social Defence.

What's On The Anvil?

Every week, there will be at least four programmes in the form of podcasts that will be aimed at creating awareness about science and technology and health-related issues. For smooth functioning of the station, senior citizens will be provided with laptops, microphones and trained in editing software.

N C Rajamani, a committee member of Vigyan Prasar residing in Chennai, said he performed an analysis in a couple of old age houses within the metropolis.

"There's loads of expertise in these houses. Of the practically 50 orphaned ladies within the house at TTK Highway, many sing well and some possess profound knowledge about current affairs. Another such radio will be set up in Athipattu, on Chennai's outskirts later," he said.

Community Radio Station

B Sreedhar Ramamurthy, the brain behind India's first community radio station at Anna College in 2004, said, "We have now been allotted ₹24 lakh to produce 624 podcasts by senior residents from six places this year. These programmes will probably be solely for senior residents and we will use the radio stations at Alagappa College in Karaikudi, Tapovan in Coimbatore, MV EC in Puducherry, Aashiana senior society in Bhiwadi, Radio Sarathi Jhalak in Bengaluru and two in New Delhi on the Indian Institute of Mass Communication to produce them."

The government could set up one such station in each old age home as the cost is minimal - about ₹3,600 per month to use Iradiolive.com, a national podcasting portal run by an NGO, he added.

