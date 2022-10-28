For Better Cause! This Kerala Man Donated Land To Kochi Corporation For Healthcare Centre, Road

Despite the fact that land in prime city locations is priced in square feet, K L Joseph Aloysious handed over 20 cents of his land in Thevara in central Kochi of Kerala to the city corporation for free. The former Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEB) engineer donated his 20 cents to expand a road at Konthuruthy and establish a Primary Health Care Center in Thevara.

The 76-year-old revealed that a judicial case has been ongoing over the land for the last 22 years at the Kerala High Court. He said that, in 2000, the corporation constructed an industrial facility unit there for 7 cents, believing it to be "puramboke" property. He said, "Initially, I filed a petition in the High Court against the corporation. Then, I decided to withdraw the case and hand over the land to the corporation."

Just One Condition Before Donating The Land!

Before donating the land, the former KSEB engineer had just one condition: it must be utilised to set up a health care centre. He informed that after his mother wrote the will, she provided 50 cents to him, of which he had presented 42.75 cents to 12 landless tenants residing on the property years heretofore.

Another reason to donate the property, Aloysious stated, was that only his 7 cents remained like a 'Bhargavi Nilayam', which in the Malayam implies an abandoned house.

Land Donation For A Better Cause

He shared with The New Indian Express that during his late mother's 90th birth anniversary, the councillor of the area reapproached him requesting to give the land to the Kochi corporation. After giving the proposal some thought, Aloysious handed over the land, thinking that had his mother been alive, she would have wanted him to give away the property for a better cause.

In addition, 13.5 cents of land were donated to the body to widen the Konthuruthy Road. On Sunday (October 23), Aloysious sent the papers to Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.

