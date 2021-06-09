A team of 40 youngsters have come together in Jharkhand's Ranchi, extending their helping hand to the poor people, who have been the worse off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are reaching out to more than 200 destitute every day, with home-cooked food and dry ration.

The team is headed by 23-year-old Prerna Kumari, a resident of Ranchi. Ever since the state imposed the lockdown to curb the spread of the second wave of COVID-19, Kumaruiwas struggling to get an opportunity to help the poor.

She later found out about the 'Vishalakshi Foundation' on social media and started working in association with them. Of the 40, a team of 20 girls are actively working.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Singh said no one had come out supporting her initially, except her family. Soon, her efforts were recognised by many, and as many as 40 people joined hands to help the needy.

The team cooks food at home, travels to specific areas in the district and distributes it among the poor. Besides, they also provide dry ration to jobless people and stuck at home due to the lockdown.

Many of them are pursuing studies or working from home. They make sure of taking out time from their busy schedule and help the ones in need. Kumari works at a corporate company. People who wish to contribute to the cause, reach out to the team on social media. The funds collected are utilised to purchase the raw materials.

One of the volunteers, Mansi Goyal, told the media how the team tries to reach out to the maximum number of people by putting up posters saying, 'Anybody who comes across any such person or family who need food or ration may contact us'. This has helped them in getting leads and benefit hundreds of people.

Also Read: Jharkhand Children's Home Director, Four Others Booked For Sexually Assaulting Minors