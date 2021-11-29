All section
Thand Ke Sipahi- Women Sub Inspector Donates Blankets To People In Need

Photo Credit: ANI

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'Thand Ke Sipahi'- Women Sub Inspector Donates Blankets To People In Need

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Madhya Pradesh,  29 Nov 2021 10:31 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

SI Anila Parashar started a blanket distribution drive in Indore to protect the needy and old people from the cold.

A beautiful gesture by a woman officer during duty. Due to winter's cold, women sub-inspector in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh started the initiative 'Thand ke Sipahi' in which she is distributing blankets to the needy people sleeping on the streets.

As reported by ANI, this initiative was started to protect the poor and needy people sleeping in the streets on cold nights.

Origin Of This Initiative

SS to ANI Anila Parashar said that she was on patrol in 2019 winters where she saw a woman dying due to extreme cold and had no winter attire or blanket to cover herself. After that incident, she decided to start this blanket distribution drive, and it has been three years she has been doing it continuously. Under this, her primary motive is that no older people and needy ones should suffer in the winter night to lack a blanket.

She also shared her last year's experience in which approx 8000 blankets were distributed under this initiative. People also joined her and started circulating blankets in different areas for further distribution to the needy ones.

'We Both Supported Each Other'

During this journey, she said that her husband was her support system from the last three years of this campaign, who takes care of their kids while she was on duty.

Anila's husband Vikas said,

"I am proud of his wife. We both managed our schedules and didn't care about all the patriarchal notions that a woman is confined within the four walls of the house. Leaving all such mentality behind. The main motive of this drive needs to be achieved that it and in this manner, we both supported each other."

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
Thand Ke Sipahi 
Indore 
Blanket Distribution 
Anila Parashar 

