'Thand Ke Sipahi'- Women Sub Inspector Donates Blankets To People In Need

A beautiful gesture by a woman officer during duty. Due to winter's cold, women sub-inspector in the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh started the initiative 'Thand ke Sipahi' in which she is distributing blankets to the needy people sleeping on the streets.

As reported by ANI, this initiative was started to protect the poor and needy people sleeping in the streets on cold nights.

Origin Of This Initiative

SS to ANI Anila Parashar said that she was on patrol in 2019 winters where she saw a woman dying due to extreme cold and had no winter attire or blanket to cover herself. After that incident, she decided to start this blanket distribution drive, and it has been three years she has been doing it continuously. Under this, her primary motive is that no older people and needy ones should suffer in the winter night to lack a blanket.

She also shared her last year's experience in which approx 8000 blankets were distributed under this initiative. People also joined her and started circulating blankets in different areas for further distribution to the needy ones.

'We Both Supported Each Other'

During this journey, she said that her husband was her support system from the last three years of this campaign, who takes care of their kids while she was on duty.

Anila's husband Vikas said,

"I am proud of his wife. We both managed our schedules and didn't care about all the patriarchal notions that a woman is confined within the four walls of the house. Leaving all such mentality behind. The main motive of this drive needs to be achieved that it and in this manner, we both supported each other."

Also Read: No Country For Comedians? 'Hate Has Won', Says Comic Munawar Faruqui After 12 Shows Cancelled In 2 Months