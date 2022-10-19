No To Plastic! Know About Tenith Adithyaa M & His Innovative 'Banana Leaf Technology'

The detrimental effects of plastic have become common knowledge by now; however, a decade ago, some of us were not as fully aware of plastic's after-effects on the environment. Back in 2010, 11-year-old Tenith Adithyaa M was walking past a market in Watrap in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar when he saw a group of farmers setting fire to a heap of banana leaves. Interested in what was going on, Adithyaa approached the farmers, as one of them told him that it was due to the leaves had wilted and were of no use to them.

On the back of this and after four years of dedicated research, Adithyaa managed to come up with an innovation named the 'Banana Leaf Technology', which improved the shelf life of banana leaves to nearly three years and is fully eco-friendly and chemical-free!

Tenith Adithyaa M- A Innovator!

Speaking about his work back in 2020, Adithyaa was quoted as saying by NDTV: "We are habituated to using plastic plates, straws, cup, polythene, and packaging. Paper alternatives are used only once and create a lot of waste, so I came up with an idea to replace these with banana leaves."

He further added that this banana leaf technology preserves the banana leaves for over three years without using any chemicals and increases their durability. Preserved leaves have the ability to resist extreme temperatures and hold more weight as well, and the manufacturing cost of these cups and plates is very low and can later be used as fodder or manure as well.

Cost Effective!

Tenith's technology had gained popularity in the West, which led to him bagging more than seven international and two national awards. Some of those honours include the International Green Technology Award, Technology for the Future Award and International Environmental Award, to name a few.

As per Adithyaa, the cost to make these are around ten paise per straw when made out of a banana leaf. Meanwhile, a plastic straw costs 70 paise, and plates made out of it cost around Rs 1 only, compared to plastic waste, which costs Rs 4.

