Telangana: Proud Mother-Daughter Duo Compete With Each Other For Sub-Inspector Position

It's very rare to see parents and their children competing for the same position. In a similar rare instance, a 21-year-old woman from Telangana, Tholla Trilokini, is competing against her mother for the sub-inspector post.

The 37-year-old mother, Darelli Nagamani, and her daughter have surprised everyone in Telangana and across the country with their enthusiasm and dedication to serving the state.

Striving To Make Ends Meet

Darelli hails from Chennaram village in Nelakondapalli Mandal of Khammam district. She was born into a family that battled for long years to maintain financial stability. In 1999, she married a farm labourer - Tholla Venkanna.

The couple had a baby girl, and they named her Trilokini. To make ends meet for her family, Darelli worked in various fields, including that if teaching where she worked as an Anganwadi teacher between 2005 and 2006.

She soon realised her interest in sports and physical fitness, and her husband encouraged her to pursue it. She started playing sports such as handball, volleyball, Kabaddi, and Kho-Kho and soon became an expert. She went on to participate in various state and national tournaments and claimed as many as five trophies, ten medals, and numerous certificates of recognition.

In 2007, she joined the Telangana police department as a home guard and served as a police constable in 2020, currently serving on duty in Mulugu, reported ABP Live.

Inspired By Mother, Daughter Dreams To Wear Police Uniform

Meanwhile, her daughter was closely observing her mother's footsteps while pursuing postgraduate studies. She trained herself to wear the police uniform one day, just like her mother.

In the ongoing sub-inspector recruitment, the mother-daughter duo, among several other aspirants, attended the physical test. Both cleared the examination held at police parade grounds in Khammam.

The mother-daughter duo can now appear for the written test. They have become the center of attraction in the entire selection process. Darelli mentioned that it's a once-in-a-lifetime experience to compete with her daughter in the SI recruitment process. She added that she is confident that both of them will also qualify for the written test.

