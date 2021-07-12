Sub-Registrar Becomes A Good Samaritan In Telangana

COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light several good samaritans. The sub-registrar of the Mulugu district in Telangana is a testimony to this statement for several years now. Taslima Mohammed, a senior government official, has been helping underprivileged children and reuniting missing people, especially those with mental health issues, to their families.

She is famous for her uplifting and charitable services in the district. Taslima is a gazetted officer in Group II of the District Registrar and Stamps Department. Until now, she has reunited 21 people who were seen in battered conditions at several public places like bus stands, footpaths and streets.

Inspiration From Father

Taslima's father was her biggest inspiration for starting her philanthropic work. She began helping the needy in childhood itself. She was born and brought up in Mulugu and completed her post-graduation in Organic Chemistry after which, she became a government employee in 2010. The New Indian Express reported her narrating an incident in which she noticed an old man while on her way to her work.

When she spoke to him, he provided her with the details of his family. She took him to his native village in West Godavari district with the help of the Police. She mentioned that several families believe that if their relative goes missing, they have either died or can never be traced.

A Weekend Farmer

Apart from her service to society, she is concerned about the hurdles faced by farmers or 'ryots'. She works in a nearby field on the weekends as a farm labourer. After receiving ₹ 250 at the end of a long day, she pitches in some money and then distributes it amongst the farmers.

She said, "It is not for money that I work on fields. It is for my satisfaction. The happiness I receive after working on farmlands is more than working in the office".

Apart from this, she has been involved in many social activities since the lockdown impacted the poor. She distributed groceries to the needy and fed poor while providing financial aid to many families that could not afford school fees for their children.

