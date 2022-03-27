All section
Caste discrimination
How This Tamil Nadu Man Revived Coimbatore Water Bodies In Just 5 Years

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), The Hans India

Uplifting
How This Tamil Nadu Man Revived Coimbatore Water Bodies In Just 5 Years

Tamil Nadu,  27 March 2022

Tamil Nadu's Manikandan began the initiative five years back, along with 100 volunteers belonging to different sects of society. Ever since, the team has improved the groundwater level of water in tanks, ponds, and lakes.

Coimbatore-based environmental and social activist Manikandan is one of the 36 people selected across India by the Union Ministry for v to receive the water warrior award initiated by the ministry. He will be presented the 'Water Warrior Award' by the end of the month at New Delhi from Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The 39-year-old had formed the organisation 'Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu' on 5 February 2017, and after a five-year-long struggle, his efforts are paying off. The organisation has been working towards desilting lakes, ponds and removing plastic wastes and Seemaikaruvelam trees.

Manikandan began the initiative five years back, along with 100 volunteers belonging to different sects of society such as drivers, techies, homemakers, union workers, etc. Ever since, they have improved the groundwater level of water in tanks, ponds, and lakes.

He said, "I'm thankful to the government of India and the Jal Shakti department for selecting me for the prestigious 'Water warrior' award. This is for our team and will be an inspiration to do more in the conservation and protection of water sources and improving groundwater levels," reported IANS.

Clearing Lakes, Water Bodies

The first initiative taken by Manikandan's organisation was the clearing of Seemai Karuvelam trees at Perur Periyakulam, with an estimated ₹10 Lakh spent on it. The organisation is supported by people from sects of society in water conservation, either physically or by chipping in with small contributions.

Manikandan said that the Vellalore lake is filled with water after 15 years, and it happened after the team's work of 21.5 km of inlet points of the lake. He also informed that the team's efforts have also resulted in filling Perur's big tank (265 acres) and Kattampatty lake (160 acres).

Not just water, the team had also planted almost 10,000 native tree saplings, herbal plants, and flowering plants that attract birds and butterflies under the Miyawaki method at Vellalore lake, which further attracts birds and butterflies.

Also Read: Uplifting Farming Community! Project Zaraat Is Minimizing Post Harvest Loss, Distress Selling

Jal Shakthi 
Tamil Nadu 
Water Warrior Award 
Manikandan 

