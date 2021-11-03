Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches Welfare Scheme For Lankan Refugees

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu launched a welfare scheme worth ₹225.86 crores for the Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees. The refugees live in small camps in Tamil Nadu, and the Chief Minister also alleged that the previous AIADMK regime was not concerned for them. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the housing project worth ₹142.16 crores to build settlements of 3,510 tenements for the Lankan refugees, alongside a ₹30 crore basic amenities scheme in 78 camps for them. The camps were recently renamed rehabilitation camps by the Chief Minister.

AIADMK Top Leader K Palaniswami lashed out at the Chief Minister and accused DMK of having double standards regarding the issue of rehabilitation of the Lankan Tamils. He also listed a set of initiatives undertaken when the former party was in power in the state.

Skill Development Plan for 5,000 People

CM Stalin also inspected a camp in Melmonavoor and spoke to the residents about the availability of the basic amenities. The welfare package that exceeds ₹200 crore includes enhanced cash assistance, free of charge handloom clothes, utensils for cooking and eating and a subsidised gas cylinder. The amount of ₹ 10 crores was also set aside for a skill development plan for 5,000 people under the scheme.

Became Self-Sufficient To A Great Extent During Former CM's Tenure

The Indian Express quoted the CM Stalin saying that Tamils began arriving in Tamil Nadu in 1983. Under late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's tenure, a slew of schemes was implemented for their upliftment, making them self-sufficient to a great extent. He further targeted the Opposition AIADMK, "But in the past 10 years, the AIADMK government did no good for them. They were not even concerned about them. Now, after assuming office, the DMK government has again started welfare schemes for them".

After that, he recalled his words in the State Assembly that Lankan Tamils were not refugees, not orphans and 'we are here for them and that the name, refugee camps will be rechristened rehabilitation camps.

Also Read: Kerala HC Declares Bylaws Barring Flatowners From Keeping Pets In Premises