All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches Welfare Scheme For Lankan Refugees

Image Credit: The Times of India, Hindustan Times

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Launches Welfare Scheme For Lankan Refugees

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu,  3 Nov 2021 10:35 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister called himself a sibling to the Lankan Tamils and launched housing, LPG and educational schemes, among others for the welfare of the community.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu launched a welfare scheme worth ₹225.86 crores for the Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees. The refugees live in small camps in Tamil Nadu, and the Chief Minister also alleged that the previous AIADMK regime was not concerned for them. Stalin laid the foundation stone for the housing project worth ₹142.16 crores to build settlements of 3,510 tenements for the Lankan refugees, alongside a ₹30 crore basic amenities scheme in 78 camps for them. The camps were recently renamed rehabilitation camps by the Chief Minister.

AIADMK Top Leader K Palaniswami lashed out at the Chief Minister and accused DMK of having double standards regarding the issue of rehabilitation of the Lankan Tamils. He also listed a set of initiatives undertaken when the former party was in power in the state.

Skill Development Plan for 5,000 People

CM Stalin also inspected a camp in Melmonavoor and spoke to the residents about the availability of the basic amenities. The welfare package that exceeds ₹200 crore includes enhanced cash assistance, free of charge handloom clothes, utensils for cooking and eating and a subsidised gas cylinder. The amount of ₹ 10 crores was also set aside for a skill development plan for 5,000 people under the scheme.

Became Self-Sufficient To A Great Extent During Former CM's Tenure

The Indian Express quoted the CM Stalin saying that Tamils began arriving in Tamil Nadu in 1983. Under late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's tenure, a slew of schemes was implemented for their upliftment, making them self-sufficient to a great extent. He further targeted the Opposition AIADMK, "But in the past 10 years, the AIADMK government did no good for them. They were not even concerned about them. Now, after assuming office, the DMK government has again started welfare schemes for them".

After that, he recalled his words in the State Assembly that Lankan Tamils were not refugees, not orphans and 'we are here for them and that the name, refugee camps will be rechristened rehabilitation camps.

Also Read: Kerala HC Declares Bylaws Barring Flatowners From Keeping Pets In Premises

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Housing Aid 
Tamil Nadu 
Lankan Tamils 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X