From Kanyakumari To Chennai, TN Boy Runs Marathon To Raise Awareness About UN Sustainable Development Goals

A 9-year-old boy named Sarvesh is doing his bit to raise awareness about the 'Sustainable Development Goals' made by the United Nations. The student from Chennai's Sairam Matriculation School initiated a 'SDG Awareness Run' that kicked off from Kanyakumari on October 2. It will take him 10 days to cover 750 km and reach the state's capital.

The run was flagged off in Kanyakumari's Gandhi Mandapam on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. Along with him, the state's Information Technology Minister, T. Mano Thangaraj was also present to begin the proceedings. He ran a short distance with him to lend his support and wish him luck for the rest of the marathon.

Marathon For A Cause

"Sarvesh, a 9-year-old student of Sairam Matriculation School, Chennai, is about to launch a series of awareness campaigns about their sustainable development goals from Kanyakumari to Chennai," his caption on Twitter said in Tamil.

As quoted by News 18, Sarvesh is carrying around 2 lakh seed balls with him that he will scatter throughout the journey. A professional athlete from such a young age, the student is using this prowess to make every understand sustainability and how it is the need of the hour. He was just six years old when he completed a total of 486 kilometres and ran close to 56 marathons. The IT Minister further added in his tweet that till now, he is the recipient of 146 medals, 256 certificates and 62 cash prizes.



UN's Sustainable Development Goals

The environment around us is heading towards degradation rapidly. Our man-made processes of every kind have resulted in the ultimate destruction that will cost us our future. Therefore, in order to keep this world safe for the next generation, the United Nations' (UN) blueprint for sustainable earth has been around for quite some time. The steps taken are based on the daily problems several communities in the world face and how everyone can come together to find the solution.

The 17 'SDG' goals mentioned by the UN are No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Gender Equality, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, Reduced Inequalities, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, Life Below Water, Life on Land, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions and Partnerships for the Goals.

