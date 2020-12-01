Andhra Pradesh: Srikakulam District Collector, Dy DM&HO Come Forward To Aid HIV-Positive Kids

For the last six years, the District Collector of Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam, J Nivas, has been looking after and providing nutritious food to a Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) positive boy he adopted from Telangana's Adilabad district.

After being inspired by his efforts in feeding the kids, the Deputy DM&HO Dr Leela Rani has also adopted a HIV-positive child from Nandigama Mandal. She is now providing nutritious food to the child for the past year. She has even promised to bear the cost of educating the child.

Nivas shared that children who are infected with HIV could lead to prolonged lives if they are given proper nutrition, and he kept doing it continuously.

Nivas said that he got the idea from former East Godavari district collector Muddada Ravi Chandra.



The nutrition kit through which he provides the nutritious items every month include eggs, Horlicks, atta, jaggery, oil and rice.

The money for the nutrition kit is given to the child's caretaker. The collector further informed that now the child is fine and healthy and with a little help to them, their lives could be prolonged.

Dr Leela Rani, who is also helping an HIV-infected child, said that she has been providing nutrition kits. Although, due to the COVID-19-induced disruptions, she could not get the child admitted to a school.

She also added that officers of various departments had come forward to contribute in this genuine initiative through which nutrition kits would be provided to HIV-positive children.

The district of Srikakulam has 210 children who suffer from HIV/AIDS. Consuming a nutritious diet would help the kids to boost their immunity as HIV affects their immune system.

