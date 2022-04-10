All section
My Daughter Equal To 100 Sons, Says Mother Of Hockey Sensation Mumtaz Khan

Image Credit: Newsroom Post

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

'My Daughter Equal To 100 Sons', Says Mother Of Hockey Sensation Mumtaz Khan

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Uttar Pradesh,  10 April 2022

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Mumtaz Khan earned the 'Player of the Match' title in the quarterfinal match against South Korea in the Hockey Junior World Cup. Khan is the third-highest goalscorer in the tournament with six goals to her name.

The 16-year-old Mumtaz Khan has become India's new hockey sensation after displaying an exemplary performance in Hockey Junior World Cup. Khan's powerful drag-flick sent the ball crashing into the nets as Germany looked stunned and the girls in blue rejoiced. At the same time, Mumtaz's mother, Qaiser Jahan's happiness knew no boundaries as she sold vegetables in Lucknow. Khan is the third-highest goalscorer in the tournament, with six goals. After stumping Wales and pre-tournament favourite team Germany, she whipped up a sensational hattrick in Malaysia.

People Taunted The Family

While Jahan was selling vegetables to earn a living while her daughter played exceptionally, Khan's five sisters constantly tracked her game through a mobile screen. Her father was at the mosque. Mumtaz's elder sister said they saw days when the family had absolutely nothing, and people taunted them for allowing their girl to take a sport. Qaiser Jahan added, "We ignored those comments, but today, it feels like Mumtaz has given a befitting reply to all of them", The Indian Express reported.



Family Could Not Afford A Hockey Stick

Mumtaz and hockey were an accidental match. Khan had gone to Agra with her school athletics team when she topped in Sprints. When a local coach saw her, he suggested that she try a hand at hockey. A few months after her Agra tournament, she landed at KD Singh Babu Stadium's academy. During her selection trials, she impressed the officials and was chosen for a scholarship programme through which she got admitted to the sports hostel. Since the family could not even afford a hockey stick, Mumtaz's coaches helped her immensely.

As Mumtaz steps onto the ground to face the semi-finals, all eyes would be on her, except her mother's, who said that she would be on the road selling vegetables since she also has a living to earn.

Also Read: Trendsetters! Six NGOs Working Towards Inclusion Of Disabled Children And Adults In India

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
