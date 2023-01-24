Second Innings Of Marriage! In Maharashtra, Son Battles Social Stigma To Get Widowed Mother Remarried

A man in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, which has been the residence of several reformists, fought social stigma and arranged for his 45-year-old mother's remarriage after realising that she needed company and support. The wedding celebrations took place two weeks ago in the presence of family and friends.

Five years ago, Yuvaraj Shele, 23, lost his father in a car accident, and his mother, Ratna, suffered as a result. His parents were married for 25 years. Shele said, "It was a major shock for me to lose my father when I was just 18 years old. But the death took a real toll on my mother, who had to battle loneliness and felt socially isolated," NDTV reported.

Decision To Get Remarried

After his father's passing, Shele observed a noticeable decrease in the number of social gatherings his mother was asked to attend, which had an impact on her psychological well-being. When Shele took over the family's primary provider role, he realised how lonely his mother would be at home with little contact from neighbours.

"If a man loses his wife, society thinks it is natural for him to remarry. I wondered why the same belief was not applicable to a woman, and I decided to convince her to remarry,” said Shele, a small-time worker.

It was difficult to persuade his tight-knit network of family and neighbours in a city like Kolhapur, which is steeped in traditional traditions, according to Shele. But he started the difficult work of groom-hunting for his mother with the assistance of a few friends and family members.

Special Day For Everyone

Through some connections, Maruti Ghanwat was introduced to Shele and his family. After initial discussions with Ratna, they discussed the marriage proposal, and the union was finalised. “It is still a special day for me, as I was able to find my mother the right partner," Mr Shele said.

Ghanwat claimed to have been lonely for a number of years. “After meeting Ratna and talking to her, I felt I can live with this family and they are genuine people”, he added. Remarrying was a difficult choice for Ratna because she wasn't ready to let go of her deceased spouse.

Ratna said, “I had initially opposed the whole idea. I was absolutely not ready to forget my husband. But after talking about the issue, I got convinced. I also asked myself whether I really want to live alone for the rest of my life.”

When Herwad village in Kolhapur passed a resolution last year to end customs associated with widowhood, such as excluding women who had lost their husbands from social and cultural activities, it made the news. Later, the Maharashtra government issued a formal order telling all civic organisations to make sure that such procedures are not implemented within their purview.

