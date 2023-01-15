'At 45, Looking At Clouds': This Single Mother Receives Surprise Of A Lifetime With Her First-Ever Flight Ticket

The struggles parents go through to raise their children knows no bounds. In the case of single parents, it becomes even more challenging as the responsibility falls on a single person and there's often stigma attached to the same. Overcoming all such hardships to raise her children, the story of Neela Muniraj is now making rounds online and winning hearts. After years of struggle, she was able to secure a decent life for her children. Giving it all back to their loving mother, the children surprised her with her first-ever flight experience.

Four Decades Of Hardships

A social media page recently posted the heartwarming story of a single mother, Neela, who had to endure several hardships since childhood and was finally able to secure a life for her three children and herself. The post starts with the mother saying, "I could never be a kid." At the young age of eight, she had to start working alongside her mother as domestic help. Her father was an alcoholic who neglected the family, so the responsibility of the same fell upon her mother. Easing the burden on her mother's shoulders, Neela would tag along and work to raise her four siblings. Somewhere down the responsibilities, the eight-year-old was denied a childhood that every other normal child could enjoy.

By the age of 18, her mother arranged her marriage to Muniraj, which then brought about a new chapter in Neela's life. Muniraj kept her happy, and even to date, she remembers how he used to bring home her favourite snacks or take her out for ice creams. Soon enough, their family grew from two to five in a couple of years. Around that time, the devastating news of Muniraj's brain cancer reached the family and shattered them. She knew she had to hold on strong for her family and once again took up domestic work to keep her family going.

For the next couple of years, she would wake up at 4:30 am and leave for work, take Muniraj for his treatment, return to her second job and then spend the nights taking care of the family. Despite her relentless efforts, Muniraj succumbed to cancer, and the treatment expenses left the family neck-deep in debt. She would think back then, "I won't survive this," but looking at her children, she knew she wanted to give them a better life.

Neela began picking more jobs in due course and worked round the clock as her mother looked after her children. Eventually, as they grew up and settled in life, they told her, "Amma, you rest, we'll take it from here!" At the age of 42, she felt the weight lift off her shoulders and could finally breathe with ease. Recently her three children visited her and surprised her with her first-ever flight experience in over four decades.

A Memorable Flight Experience

Talking about the experience, the single mother said that she had learned to be content with her life, but her children had bigger plans for her. "At 45, looking at the clouds, I realised I can still dream!" she exclaimed as she watched the clouds go by her windows. All her life, she had considered a flight trip a luxury she would never be able to afford, and today her children made her dream come true by getting her on the flight. She was nervous about her first time on the flight, but she had a hand to hold this time.

The post now has over 33,000 likes and hundreds of comments pouring in from users. A user commented, "You're an amazing mother, now it's time for your kids to spoil you." Many others, too, joined in to convey their happiness over the mother finally being able to live her life.

