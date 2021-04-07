Chhattisgarh Maoist Attack: Sikh Jawan Ties 'Turban' Over Fellow Soldier's Wounded Leg, Saves Life

A Sikh jawan won hearts for his gesture after he yanked off his turban and tied it around the wound of another soldier.

Both soldiers were caught in an ambush by Maoists in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The Sikh jawan was attempting to stop the bleeding from the soldier's wound with his turban. However, moments later, he was also shot.

Balraj Singh, from Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), saved the life of sub-inspector, Abhishek Pandey and both are admitted to a hospital in Raipur, reported NDTV.

Over 22 security personnel were killed in a "u-shaped" attack by 400 Maoists at the border between the Sukma and Bijapur districts. The CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) soldiers were severely outnumbered and surrounded.

Balraj Singh said, "Our first-aid man was busy he was attending to the Special Task Force personnel. At that time, our sub-inspector, sir (Abhishek Pandey) was wounded from the splinters of a grenade. He was bleeding profusely; I took off my turban and tied it around his wound. The encounter lasted almost five hours; they used UBGL, Mortars; many Naxals were also dead."



Singh said that 20 Naxals died in the fight while cops chased away many of them.



Sandeep Dwivedi, the sub-inspector who was saved by Singh, said that they left for the operation at night after they were alerted by the presence of Maoists.



The team reached the area early morning, and the encounter started when they were returning. Singh added that both sides suffered losses in the encounter.

