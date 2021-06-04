As Karnataka continues to battle the second wave and extends restrictions in the state, Shardamma, a 70-year-old grandmother from Heeralahalli has been spreading positivity and winning the hearts of her local village by donating her savings from the widow pension to the local COVID care centre K R Pet taluk of Mandya district. She had handed Rs 10,000 to the tahsildar Shivamurthy and instructed him to provide snacks to the isolated patients at the Covid care centre.

She began donating her savings during the first COVID wave by quietly handing over her savings to the tahsildar and asking him to provide biscuits and juice to the 200 patients in the COVID centre of Hosaholalu and Shettynayanakana Koppalu, also wishing them a speedy recovery. "I have tried to follow in the footsteps of my parents, and only love and service can win the hearts of the people," said Sharadamma to The New Indian Express.

The Tahsildar has lauded Sharadamma for her donations and has appealed to the other residents to chip in to fight the COVID-19 battle.

Karnataka continues to witness a slight surge in the coronavirus cases as the state reported 18,324 fresh infections and 24,036 discharges. The current restrictions will continue until June 14 and will relax only when the test positivity rate is below 5 per cent said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediruppa.

