Heartwarming Reunion! Separated During Partition, Siblings Reunite After 75 Years At Kartarpur Corridor
India, 23 May 2023 9:28 AM GMT | Updated 23 May 2023 9:34 AM GMTcheck update history
After connecting through a social media post about a man and his sister being separated during partition, the two families realized that Kaur and Aziz were estranged siblings.
A woman and her brother, separated at the Partition more than 75 years ago, were reunited at the landmark Kartarpur Corridor in an emotional reunion made possible by social media.
Mahendra Kaur, 81, of India, was reunited with her 78-year-old brother Sheikh Abdul Aziz of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, at the Kartarpur Corridor after discovering through a social media post that they were siblings separated during the 1947 Partition.
Sardar Bhajan Singh's family from the Indian side of Punjab had tragically ripped apart during Partition when Aziz moved to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. At the same time, his other family members stayed in India, according to a report in NDTV He got married at an early age but deeply yearned to see his parents and other family members.
Kaur and Aziz came in wheelchairs to the Kartapur Corridor on Sunday. The family reunion was filled with emotional scenes, with family members performing songs and sprinkling flowers to express their love.
Families Overjoyed With Reunion
Overjoyed, Kaur repeatedly held and kissed her brother's hands, and the two families also went to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur together, sitting side by side and sharing a meal. A video capturing their emotional reunion was shared on Twitter by the Official Page of PMU Kartarpur.
In addition, as a symbol of their reunion, they exchanged gifts. Following the heartwarming reunion, the Kartarpur government presented both families with sweets and garlands.
The Kartarpur Corridor connects the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province, the final resting place of Sikhism's founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Punjab state.
The four km-long corridors allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to reach the Darbar Sahib without a visa.
