Kerala Class 10th Topper, Who Died In Road Mishap, Saves 6 Lives Through Organ Donation

A Class 10 topper, BR Sarang, who lost his life in a road accident before Class 10th results, has donated his organs, saving the lives of six patients. His parents, Bineesh Kumar and Rajanish agreed to donate the organs of their son BR Sarang, who was 16 years old.



Sarang, a student of Government Boys HSS, Attingal, was injured in a road accident near Kunanthukonam bridge in Vadakkottukav on May 6 while traveling in an autorickshaw with his mother, as reported by Economic Times. He died while undergoing treatment for injuries caused by an accident that took place that day.



He passed away on Wednesday morning before the SSLC results were announced. He scored a full A+ without any help of grace marks.

Encouraging Organ Donation

Earlier on Friday, V Sivankutty, State’s General Education Minister, also got emotional while announcing the SSLC results at a press conference. The minister broke down in tears during the press meeting after mentioning that the top grade was scored by Sarang, who recently lost his life in an accident. He said the family’s decision to donate organs would encourage society for social service.

In another similar incident, a 48-year-old brain-dead woman from Chandigarh gave a new lease of life to two end-stage organ failure patients after her family agreed to donate her organs. The recipients included a 13-year-old from Phagwara, Punjab, and a 43-year-old woman from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Organ donation can save the lives of several patients in need. However, in India, people hesitate to donate their organs. Despite this, the stories mentioned above inspire and encourage people to reconsider their decisions and take the noble step of organ donation.

Also Read: Assam Govt Launches Cashless Healthcare Scheme To Benefit Over 26 Lakh Families