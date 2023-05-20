All section
Assam Govt Launches Cashless Healthcare Scheme To Benefit Over 26 Lakh Families

Image Credits: Twitter

Health
Assam Govt Launches Cashless Healthcare Scheme To Benefit Over 26 Lakh Families

Assam,  20 May 2023 10:50 AM GMT

'Ayushman Asom' will cover 1,578 healthcare procedures in over 300 impanelled hospitals in the state and all the scheme-listed health facilities across the country.

The Assam government introduced a healthcare scheme, offering cashless medical treatment up to ₹ 5 lakh per family a year. The scheme aims to promote accessible and affordable healthcare, covering around 26 lakh families.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced the 'Ayushman Asom - Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana' on May 10. According to the details shared, beneficiaries of the scheme will be the ones listed under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

'Ayushman Asom' will cover 1,578 healthcare procedures in over 300 impanelled hospitals in the state and all the scheme-listed health facilities across the country. Initially, 26 lakh families will be covered, and the number will be increased to ₹32 lakhs in a phased manner, as reported by The Print.

CM Sarma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pursuit of 'Antyodaya' to ensure the rise and development of the last person in society was the determining factor behind this scheme.

Cashless Healthcare Treatment

Owing to certain limitations, several families from the economically weaker sections were left out of the scheme, which also provides cashless healthcare treatment. The new scheme would ensure similar cashless healthcare benefits for left-out families.

The Atal Amrit Abhiyan Society would be responsible for the new scheme's daily operations, as CM Biswa Sarma mentioned. He also asserted that improving healthcare facilities is one of his government's priorities.

Sarma announced the rollout of 'Mukhya Mantri Lok Seva Arogya Yojana,' for the state government employees from August 15. This would do away with the complicated reimbursement process for medical treatment expenses they bear.

Also Read: Asia’s April Heatwaves Were ‘30 Times More Likely’ Because Of Climate Change: Scientists

