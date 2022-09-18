All section
Caste discrimination
Self-Help Group Campaigns To Have At Least One Woman From Every Rural Household, Says PM Modi

Image Credits: Facebook and Unsplash

Uplifting
India,  18 Sep 2022 11:21 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

With the ongoing dialogue on creating empowering opportunities for women, the prime minister noted in his address that the centre would set the stage for self-help group campaigns to have at least one woman from every rural home.

During the 75th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for increased women's participation in the labour force. Following this, there were multiple reports from Oxfam India and the United Nations (UN) on the discrimination and gender pay gap faced by women in the industry.

With the ongoing discourse on creating empowering opportunities and spaces, the Prime Minister has made new promises to welcome more women into the workforce. Speaking at an event organised by the Self Help Groups (SHG) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur, Modi said that the SHG campaigns run by the Centre would have at least one woman from every rural household.

New Opportunities And Newer Possibilities

Attending the event held in Sheopur along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, the PM reiterated his promises of bringing more women into labour participation.

He extended the Centre's support and assistance to self-help groups and said that they aim to associate the government campaigns with one woman, at the least, from every rural home. Earlier in the month of July, a report by the Indian Express also stated that women's self-help groups were found to be significant contributors to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Talking about the government's efforts in the same, he added that they have worked to create new possibilities for women entrepreneurs in the rural economy. With a special focus on women from remote villages, programs such as 'One District, One Product' were introduced, which aided rural people to earn a livelihood by helping them take their indigenous products to the mainstream market space.

Stating that over eight crore women across the nation are associated with the self-help group campaigns, he believes that with collaborative efforts, each and every household would be empowered. Comparing the nation's growth from a decade back, he said that the "New India" represents "Nari Shakti" (women power).

PM Modi was also quoted saying that women were growingly becoming more visible across leadership positions from the Panchayat to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Also Read: Indian Women, Muslims, Marginalised Face Discrimination In Jobs And Income, Says Oxfam Report

