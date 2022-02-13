All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Qualified To Govern? Villagers In Odisha Put Sarpanch Candidates Through Written Test

Image Credit: The New Indian Express, Unsplash

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Qualified To Govern? Villagers In Odisha Put Sarpanch Candidates Through Written Test

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Odisha,  13 Feb 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The youth of Malupada village in Odisha was tired of hearing tall promises and decided to put the candidates before elections, therefore, they decided to put them through a test to see they are qualified to lead.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ahead of polls, eight Sarpanch candidates in the tribal-dominated district of Sundargarh had to take a written test questioning them about their vision. Instead of getting swayed by promises, the villagers decided to hold a written test. Eight out of nine candidates wrote their answers to questions posed by the villagers of Malupada in Odisha. Candidates contesting for the post of Sarpanch were also asked to take oral tests.

A Range Of Questions Asked

The questions posed to the campaigning candidates ranged from the five primary objectives of contesting elections and, if elected, what would their goals be in the next five years. Questions like if you entered politics for social service, name five of your earlier social works; will you solve the problems of people after winning the election; how would your dream panchayat be; what is the population and number of wards in the panchayat; who are the sarpanches who held office previously, were put forth for the candidates. The winning candidate would be the one who performs to the satisfaction level of the villagers, The Hindu reported.

Other Villages With Similar Initiatives

The residents of Malupada village were annoyed with the lack of facilities. Therefore, they asked the contesting candidates to present their views for the next five years. The Panchayati Raj elections are scheduled in five phases from February 16 to 24 in Odisha. In the run-up polls, the villagers put the candidates in a tough spot with uneasy questions. In the nearby village called Pakatamunda in Dhenkanal district, villagers made the candidates swear by their village deities that they would fulfil their promises. Similarly, the Nayapalli villagers in the Jagannathprasad block of Ganjam district demanded that the candidates write their pledges on stamp paper.

Also Read: Time To Let Go Of Stigma: How Far Has India Come In Accepting Abortion?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Odisha Villagers 
Sarpanch 
Elections 
Polls 
Written Tests 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X