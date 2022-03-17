All section
Caste discrimination
Meet Sangam Raj, Son Of E-Rickshaw Driver Who Topped Bihar Board Class 12 Exams With 96.4% Marks

Image Credits: Jagran

Uplifting
Meet Sangam Raj, Son Of E-Rickshaw Driver Who Topped Bihar Board Class 12 Exams With 96.4% Marks

12,  17 March 2022 5:30 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Sangam Raj not only secured first position in his stream, but has emerged as the top-scoring student across all three streams. He has surpassed all 13.45 lakh students who appeared in the Bihar Board Inter exams this year.

As the results of Bihar Board class 12 examinations were announced on Wednesday, March 16, the son of an e-rickshaw driver has emerged as the topper with 96.4 per cent marks. Hailing from the small town of Gopalganj, Sangam Raj is an 'arts' stream student. He has not only secured the first position in his stream but has emerged as the top-scoring student across all three streams.

Raj has surpassed all 13.45 lakh students who appeared in the Bihar Board Inter exams this year. He obtained 482 marks, followed by Ankit Kumar Gupta, who stood first in the commerce stream with 473 (94.60%). He was closely followed by science topper Saurav Kumar who got 472 marks (94.40%).

The topper belongs to a low-income family. However, he never let his limited resources be a roadblock in his studies. He is the second of three brothers in the family with his father earning the livelihood by driving an e-rikshaw.

'Want To Become IAS Officer'

Raj aims to become an IAS officer in future and claims to have started preparing for it along with his schooling. The Bihar topper said that he got the news of him topping the board exams while he was in his coaching institute. The news of Raj topping the exams was followed by an atmosphere of happiness in his house, with his father celebrating with tears of joy.

"My parents are delighted with my results. I am happier that I am the reason for their happiness. My marks are secondary," he told News18.

'Proud Of My Father'

The student said that now he can express with pride that his father drives an e-rickshaw, and it is the result of his hard work that he could achieve this feat.

Meanwhile, the student who has topped Bihar Board intermediate exams in the 'commerce' field has also poor family background. His father is a vegetable seller.

Now, the toppers will not only get an opportunity for admission to some of the best colleges but will win a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh each from the Bihar Board. The second and third rank holders will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively. The top three position holders will also receive laptops and kindle e-readers to support their education.

This year, the overall pass percentage has seen an increase of over 2.11 per cent as 80.15 per cent of students cracked the exam. A total of 4,52,171 students have secured marks in the first division. Most of the students have scored marks in the second division with as many as 5,10,831 students. A total of 99,550 students passed in the third division.

Also Read: From Cab Driver To Software Engineer, Here's How Online Coding Course Changed This Bihar Youth's Life

