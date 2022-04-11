Easy Knowledge! This Mobile Library Is Helping Students From Remote Villages, Economically Weaker Sections In Tiruvannamalai

Madhan Mohan, a former MNC employee, switched to social work and founded an NGO, Regenboog India Foundation, in 2006. He was earning great, and leaving a well-established career was a tough decision for him to make. However, one fine day, he gathered courage and wrote down his resignation letter to get indulged entirely in social work.

Mohan noted that children from remote villages and economically-weaker sections in Tiruvannamalai of Tamil Nadu were rapidly dropping out of schools. There were several reasons for school dropout, the primary being child marriages.

Mohan said, "In 2007, we launched Arunachala evening school at Vediyappanur village, with financial support from family and friends. Our aim is to provide a practical and stress-free learning atmosphere for abandoned and poor children," quoted The New Indian Express.

Starting Of Mobile Library

Although the children got back to schooling, they failed to comprehend subjects and suffered low confidence as the language of the tuition was beyond their understanding. It is when Mohan decided to inculcate reading habits amongst students and made it a priority.

He said, "We also decided to help government school students acquire language skills. I studied in a government school, and I understand their concerns," quoted the publication.

The foundation's project 'Mobile Library' was initiated in 2008. However, the school administrations were doubtful of the scheme, but the NGO team's persistent efforts took the game forward. Like all the first steps, this was also challenging for the team. They carried books in fruits/vegetable baskets to the schools and later purchased an old motorbike.

How Does It Work?

The NGO follows two ways to distribute books to children; the Mobile Library Vehicle and a Motor Cycle Library. The project has a collection of over 14,000 books which are distributed to 80 government schools.

Under the project, each student receives a membership card, and the entire library procedure is computerized to make an accessible channel and save time to visit new places.

As per the information available on the NGO website, they currently have four executives to deliver books to the schools to visit the designated places every alternate week to ensure children can check out and return books every two weeks.

