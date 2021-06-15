Uplifting

Punjab Village With Four Muslim Families Comes Together To Build Mosque, Sets Example Of Communal Harmony

In a village with seven gurudwaras and two temples, villagers from all communities came together to build a mosque for Muslim families who stayed back following the 1947 Partition.

Bhoolar village in the Moga district of Punjab came together to build a mosque for the four Muslim families residing in the village. As of now, the village has seven Gurudwaras and two temples but no mosques for worship. However, the villagers decided to construct a mosque for the Muslim families who stayed back after the 1947 Partition.

They contributed money ranging from ₹ 100 to ₹ 1 lakh for the construction of the mosque.

Although, the foundation stone laying ceremony which was supposed to happen on Sunday morning was hampered due to heavy rain. The villagers then decided to open the gates of the nearby Gurudwara and conduct the ceremony there. Langar was organised where food was served and prayers were chanted. The ceremony was successfully completed.

Pala Singh, the Sarpanch of the village told The Indian Express, "There was a mosque before Partition in 1947 but its structure turned to ruins with time. We have four Muslim families in the village that chose to stay back and since then, Hindu, Muslim and Sikh families live in harmony in our village. However, all of us wanted that Muslim families too have their place of worship, so it was decided that the mosque will be rebuilt on the land where it existed earlier."

Communal Harmony In Village

When the preparations were being done for laying the foundation stone, it started to rain heavily and the land turned marshy. People were disappointed so all villagers decided that the venue will be shifted to the nearby Sri Satsang Sahib gurdwara.

Within a few hours, everyone got together and arranged for the programme in which all villagers participated, disregarding all religious differences.

The Sarpanch said that the village has never left out anyone in the last 70 years. He also added that they are delighted that a mosque will be the tenth place of worship in the village.

The village's former Sarpanch Bohar Singh told that the entire village has promised to fully cooperate in building the mosque. Besides the villagers, the Waqf Board members also donated for the construction of the mosque.

