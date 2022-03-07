Uplifting Inmates! Madhya Pradesh's Central Jail Gets FM Radio Channel To Provide World's Whereabouts

In its bid to keep jail inmates updated about the outside world, the Central Jail of Indore has established its FM radio channel 'Jail Vaani-FM 18.77'. The inmates would get a dose of entertainment information on various issues and will become aware of the happenings around the world. The radio channel will also provide the jail inmates with information on health issues.

Transforming Jails To Correctional Facilities

Speaking to media agency ANI, Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar said that the aim of establishing a radio station is to rehabilitate inmates and transform jails like correctional facilities. "The inmates will get to know what is happening in the world," she added.

The Superintendent said the authorities had completed all the formalities and taken prior permissions. She also credited Chief Minister Shivraj Singh, who gave the nod to the initiative at the first go.

The station has an audio console, microphone, recorder, speakers, amplifiers, computer panel with play-out software, etc. The inmates can listen to music, anecdotes and various other programmes like a talk show. It will be icing on the cake if the officials give opportunities to interested inmates to showcase their talent by designing and conducting programmes on the radio.

Central Jail, Indore

It is reported to be one of the best-managed jails in the country. Although the jail can house 1150 inmates, it currently has more than 2500 prisoners. Due to overpopulation, the jail authorities are planning to shift this central jail to the city's outskirts, around 12 kms away from it.

