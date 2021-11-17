UN Declares 'Silk City' Pochampally As One Of World's Best Tourism Villages

A village in Telangana called Pochampally has been listed as one of the world's best tourism villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). Situated 50 km away from Hyderabad, it is called the 'Silk City of India' as the village is famously known for weaving the 'Pochampally Ikat' Sarees comprising various geometric shapes in many colours.

UNWTO's 'Best Tourism Villages' is a pilot program that enhances rural development in villages worldwide by facilitating tourism and other activities that promote local welfare. The Ministry of Tourism had sent in three entries from India, which were Pochampally (Telangana), Kongthong (Meghalaya) and Ladhpura Khas (Madhya Pradesh). The ceremony will be in Madrid on December 2 during the UNWTO General Assembly.

According to the Indian Express, the village in the state's Nalgonda district has grown into prominence over the years for their 'Ikat' style. In 2004, it received the Geographical Indicator (GI) status that added another feather to the cap. Not only that, it has received a special mention from PM Narendra Modi under the 'Vocal For Local' initiative as a shining example of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

Since the announcement, wishes have been pouring in. Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy congratulated the village. " I am grateful that this award has been bestowed on the village of Pochampally," he said. The state's cabinet minister, KT Rama Rao, also lauded the village.





My compliments to the people of Pochampally, Telangana on being selected as one of the best Tourism Villages by United Nations World Tourism Organisation 👏



The prestigious award will be given on the occasion of 24th session of the UNWTO General Assembly on Dec 2 in Madrid,Spain — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 16, 2021

The village has its place in the history books as well. Its alternative name is 'Bhoodan Pochampally' because of the movement that Vinoba Bhave launched in 1951. A two-room house in the village called 'Vinoba Bhave Mandir' commemorates his contribution to the all-important agitation against the wealthy landowners.

