UN Declares Silk City Pochampally As One Of Worlds Best Tourism Villages

Image Credits: Wikimedia, Twitter/Indian Diplomacy 

The Logical Indian Crew

UN Declares 'Silk City' Pochampally As One Of World's Best Tourism Villages

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Telangana,  17 Nov 2021 8:22 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Around 50 km from Hyderabad, Pochampally is a village in Telangana that is known for weaving famous Ikat silk sarees, that attained a Geographical Indicator (GI) status in 2004.

A village in Telangana called Pochampally has been listed as one of the world's best tourism villages by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO). Situated 50 km away from Hyderabad, it is called the 'Silk City of India' as the village is famously known for weaving the 'Pochampally Ikat' Sarees comprising various geometric shapes in many colours.

UNWTO's 'Best Tourism Villages' is a pilot program that enhances rural development in villages worldwide by facilitating tourism and other activities that promote local welfare. The Ministry of Tourism had sent in three entries from India, which were Pochampally (Telangana), Kongthong (Meghalaya) and Ladhpura Khas (Madhya Pradesh). The ceremony will be in Madrid on December 2 during the UNWTO General Assembly.

Silk City Of India

According to the Indian Express, the village in the state's Nalgonda district has grown into prominence over the years for their 'Ikat' style. In 2004, it received the Geographical Indicator (GI) status that added another feather to the cap. Not only that, it has received a special mention from PM Narendra Modi under the 'Vocal For Local' initiative as a shining example of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.'

Since the announcement, wishes have been pouring in. Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy congratulated the village. " I am grateful that this award has been bestowed on the village of Pochampally," he said. The state's cabinet minister, KT Rama Rao, also lauded the village.


The village has its place in the history books as well. Its alternative name is 'Bhoodan Pochampally' because of the movement that Vinoba Bhave launched in 1951. A two-room house in the village called 'Vinoba Bhave Mandir' commemorates his contribution to the all-important agitation against the wealthy landowners.

