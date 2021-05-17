Uttar Pradesh: This 26-Yr-Old Is Arranging Oxygen Cylinders For Free In Shahjahanpur

Arshi, a 26-year-old resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, has earned the title of "cylinder waali bitiya" after she started arranging oxygen cylinders for free to help the people in dire need of the life-saving gas amid the second phase of the pandemic.

Arshi has been helping the patients in the district as well as extending aid to the ones in neighbouring state of Uttarakhand. She along with her two brothers and a few volunteers has so far provided 20 cylinders, reported The New Indian Express.

On what prompted her to take the initiative, Arshi shared that it was her personal experience in running pillar to post to get access to medical oxygen for her father's recovery. Her father, Mashoor, tested positive for the virus after being unwell for some tim¦¢e. She went through immense turmoil in procuring the cylinder for her father who was put under home isolation.

She explained that after several failed attempts, an Uttarakhand-based social organisation came to her rescue. Soon after, she made it her mission to ensure oxygen reaches those critically infected with COVID-1

The young COVID warrior has been lauded by the locals and politicians and for risking her life to save other lives.

Tanveer Khan who is the district president of the Samajwadi Party for Shahjahanpur has also praised her saying that she has embarked on a noble mission to provide oxygen cylinders to the needy.

"Amidst the COVID-19, Arshi is doing a historic work, without caring for her own life," added Khan.

A local resident named Syed Naved said that Arshi had helped him with three oxygen cylinders for his COVID-infected affirmed father and showered blessing on her.

In contrast to the entire event, the Chief Medical Officer of Shahjahanpur, S P Gautam affirmed that there was no shortage of oxygen cylinders in the state and medical oxygen was even provided to those in home isolation.

