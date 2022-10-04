Organs Of Delhi AIIMS Official's Sister Gives New Lease Of Life To Four, Vision To Two People

The organs of a senior Delhi All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) official's sister, who was declared brain dead a few days ago, were donated, giving a new lease of life to four people and sight to two.

Snehlata Choudhary (63), the sister of Rabindra Agarwal, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer posted as the additional director of administration at AIIMS, suffered a severe head injury while out for a morning walk last month. She was initially operated on for a head injury in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, before being airlifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for further treatment.

The doctor said, "Choudhary was health conscious and used to go for morning walks regularly for the last 25 years. Despite best efforts, her condition did not improve, and she was declared brain dead on September 30."

Supported The Organ Donation Cause All Her Life

Snehlata Choudhary was both a housewife and a social worker, and throughout her life, she was a strong supporter of the eye donation campaign and the cause of organ donation. She also qualified for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', reported NDTV.

According to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, the 63-year-old's heart, kidney, and corneas were donated to AIIMS patients, while her liver will be used at the Army RR Hospital. Her second kidney was given to a patient at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

During organ retrieval, the forensic medicine team performed a virtual autopsy using computed tomography and a post-mortem. Deepak Gupta, Neurosurgery Professor, supervises the AIIMS Trauma Centre's organ procurement services.

Awareness Towards Organ Donations

In India, one person dies in a road accident every three minutes, amounting to 1.50 lakh deaths per year, but only 700 organ donations occur, indicating that increased awareness is required.

According to a doctor, 12 donations have taken place since April at AIIMS Trauma Centre, Delhi, the highest here since 1994. The doctor added that the team at the trauma centre had made significant changes in brain death certification and organ procurement processes, leading to increased numbers.

The administration believes that a bureaucrat's family member donating organs comes when the government is attempting to raise awareness about the issue, and it will undoubtedly serve as an example.

Also Read: Employees Who Shifted To 4-Day Work Week Spend Their Extended Free Time Sleeping, Says Report



