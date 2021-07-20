Chandigarh: Organs Of Brain Dead Girl Give New Lease Of Life To Four Patients

A 13-year-old girl, who was suffering from cerebral oedema and was declared brain dead at a hospital in Chandigarh, has become a beacon of hope after her parents decided to donate her organs. The decision gave a new lease of life to four patients suffering from end-stage organ failure in Chandigarh and Mumbai have got a new lease of life.

On July 8, the girl who belonged to Chandigarh became unconscious and was soon rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital situated in Sector 16. However, due to her worsening condition, she was shifted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) the next day.

Organ Donation After Family's Consent

"But all the efforts of the family and friends could not deter the dark tragedy as the little girl's ten days' struggle between life and death came to a halt as she could not be revived and subsequently was declared brain dead on July 18," PGIMER said in a statement, reported The Times Of India.

It further mentioned that the transplant coordinators at PGIMER approached the grief-stricken father to request if he could consider organ donation.

Professor Ashok Kumar, who works as additional medical superintendent, PGIMER and acting nodal officer, Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (North), while giving further details of the case, said that the donor's family wanted their daughter to relive in others and it became their moral duty as well to respect their wish.

After the family's consent, the hospital secured her heart, liver, kidneys and corneas. As per the details provided by the hospital, the cross-matching indicated no matching recipient for heart in PGIMER, and they immediately got in touch with other transplant hospitals. Finally, the girl's heart was allocated to Sir H N Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, with the intervention of NOTTO (National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation). The remaining organs were transplanted on other patients at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

