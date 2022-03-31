'Noida Midnight Runner' Pradeep Mehra Gets Rs 2.5 Lakh From Shopper's Stop For Mother's Treatment

The internet is now massively familiar with Pradeep Mehra, the Noida teen who became famous overnight after filmmaker Vinod Kapri posted a clip of him running along the road at midnight. In this video, Kapri was seen offering Pradeep a ride home numerous times; however, he got turned down every time.

The 19-year-old teenager is on a mission to prepare himself to join the Indian Army, for which he runs 10 km to his home in Barola village in Sector-49 from his workplace in Noida sector-16 after he completes his shift at a McDonald's outlet in order to stay fit.

Now Shoppers Stop, an Indian departmental outlet, has rewarded the midnight runner with a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh to assist his mother's treatment and also to help pursue his dreams.

Shoppers Stop Provides Monetary Help For Pradeep Mehra's Mother

Midnight runner #PradeepMehra is overwhelmed with all the love and support.

Yesterday, @shoppersstop gave a cheque of 2.5L ₹ to him for his mother's treatment and pursue his dreams.

God bless you guys❤️ pic.twitter.com/uRxck0S2bf — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 30, 2022

The Teenager Who Is Inspiring The Nation

Pradeep's mother is currently admitted to a hospital, and he lives with his sibling. After running all the way back to his house, the 19-year-old cooks food for himself and his brother as well. In the first clip posted by Kapri, where the filmmaker had offered Pradeep to go have dinner with him at his residence, he turned his offer down by saying that his brother would be left hungry.

Recently the teenager also got an offer of assistance from retired Army General Satish Dua, who took to Twitter and wrote: "His Josh is commendable, and to help him pass the recruitment tests on his merit, I've interacted with Colonel of KUMAON Regiment, Lt Gen Rana Kalita, the Eastern Army Commander. He is doing the needful to train the boy for recruitment into his Regiment. Jai Hind."

