All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Nine-Month Pregnant TN Woman Creates Record By Performing Silambam For 6 Hours

Image Credits: The Times of India, Unsplash

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Nine-Month Pregnant TN Woman Creates Record By Performing 'Silambam' For 6 Hours

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

31,  12 March 2022 5:53 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Silambam is an Indian martial art that originated in Tamil Nadu. It is performed with the help of a particular type of bamboo, which is found mainly in the Kurinji hills.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A pregnant woman carrying for nine months impressed everyone by performing 'Silambam' for uninterrupted six hours and creating a record at Pattukkottai in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on International Women's Day on March 8.

Hailing from Anaikadu near Pattukkottai, 29-year-old Sheela Das has been a boxing and Silambam trainer and wanted to create a record in her well-versed art. To help her achieve this feat, Anaikadu Silambam Association had organised an event in which the 9-month-pregnant Sheela showed a fantastic performance, for which she was awarded a certificate of merit by the Nobel World Records.

A black badge holder in karate, boxing and weightlifting, the Tamil Nadu native also holds the 'Iron Woman' title with a national record in the weightlifting category.

Many contestants participated during the competition, and the full-term pregnant Sheela Das was among them. To everyone's surprise, the pregnant woman's record, which was set for five hours, exceeded by an hour and took to a total of six hours - three hours of single and three hours of double Silambam respectively, News18 reported.

"I have been interested in sports right when I was seven and have learned Silambam, boxing, karate. I have also participated in many competitions and won several prizes. Since I am pregnant, it was only with mental courage that I could achieve this feat beyond physical exertion," Sheela told reporters.

What Is 'Silambam'?

Silambam is an Indian martial art that originated in Tamil Nadu. It derives from the Tamil word 'Silambu', meaning sound. Silambam style is mentioned in Tamil Sangam literature and is performed with the help of a particular type of bamboo which is found mainly in the Kurinji hills.

Experts say that Silambam is a good form of cardio workout that improves blood circulation and heart function. It also helps in weight loss and shaping the body by burning calories. Relieving mental stress and fatigue also improves body flexibility and reflexive muscle movement.

Also Read: This Bengaluru-Based Company Launches 'SmartFarming Data' To Increase Agriculture Productivity

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Silambam 
Tamil Nadu woman 
Indian martial art 
Pregnant woman 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X