Nine-Month Pregnant TN Woman Creates Record By Performing 'Silambam' For 6 Hours

A pregnant woman carrying for nine months impressed everyone by performing 'Silambam' for uninterrupted six hours and creating a record at Pattukkottai in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on International Women's Day on March 8.

Hailing from Anaikadu near Pattukkottai, 29-year-old Sheela Das has been a boxing and Silambam trainer and wanted to create a record in her well-versed art. To help her achieve this feat, Anaikadu Silambam Association had organised an event in which the 9-month-pregnant Sheela showed a fantastic performance, for which she was awarded a certificate of merit by the Nobel World Records.

A black badge holder in karate, boxing and weightlifting, the Tamil Nadu native also holds the 'Iron Woman' title with a national record in the weightlifting category.



Many contestants participated during the competition, and the full-term pregnant Sheela Das was among them. To everyone's surprise, the pregnant woman's record, which was set for five hours, exceeded by an hour and took to a total of six hours - three hours of single and three hours of double Silambam respectively, News18 reported.



"I have been interested in sports right when I was seven and have learned Silambam, boxing, karate. I have also participated in many competitions and won several prizes. Since I am pregnant, it was only with mental courage that I could achieve this feat beyond physical exertion," Sheela told reporters.

What Is 'Silambam'?

Silambam is an Indian martial art that originated in Tamil Nadu. It derives from the Tamil word 'Silambu', meaning sound. Silambam style is mentioned in Tamil Sangam literature and is performed with the help of a particular type of bamboo which is found mainly in the Kurinji hills.



Experts say that Silambam is a good form of cardio workout that improves blood circulation and heart function. It also helps in weight loss and shaping the body by burning calories. Relieving mental stress and fatigue also improves body flexibility and reflexive muscle movement.

Also Read: This Bengaluru-Based Company Launches 'SmartFarming Data' To Increase Agriculture Productivity