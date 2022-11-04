All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Muslim Leaders & Hindu Priests Take Message Of Communal Harmony After Coimbatore Blast

Image Credits: Twitter 

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Muslim Leaders & Hindu Priests Take Message Of Communal Harmony After Coimbatore Blast

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Tamil Nadu,  4 Nov 2022 6:51 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-11-04T15:52:59+05:30check update history

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Condemning the blast that had occurred outside the temple premises in Coimbatore, Muslim leaders visited the Sangameswarar temple and took along the message of communal harmony with them.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Around 13 members from the Idhayathul Islam Shafia Jamaat, Thareekathul Islam Shafia Jamaat, and Kerala Muslim Jamaat visited the Sangameswarar temple on November 3 to meet with the temple priests and executive bodies. The discussions were held in regard to the October 23 Coimbatore car blast that had terrorised the temple and nearby premises.

As the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) continues to probe into the matter, the religious leaders from the two different communities came together to convey the message of communal harmony. Dispelling the fear and communal tensions that might have grown after the incident, they narrated stories of peace and harmony seen within seven generations of the communities.


Recollecting Days Of Communal Harmony

As per General secretary Haji M.A. Inayatullah's comments, the meeting held on November 3 was aimed at maintaining communal harmony in Coimbatore after the terror incident.

The visit of the Muslim Jamath leaders saw discussions held between the 13-member team, the Executive Officer of the temple, V. Prabhakaran, and the temple priests. Strongly condemning the incident and its perpetrators, the federation stated, "We will not tolerate any kind of violence. Together we will make Coimbatore an example of religious harmony and peace in Tamil Nadu."

They further narrated stories of brotherhood and appealed to the public to maintain communal harmony. A report by The Indian Express quoted Inayatullah saying, "We have been living here in Kottaimedu for over seven generations. People of different faiths have been living together for many years with religious harmony and brotherhood."

During the meeting held, they also made it a point to recollect their childhood days when they all came together to play in the streets of Kottaimedu. However, they took due notice of the incident and conveyed that the Jamaat plans to introduce a resolution that would have the Muslims seek the approval of the Jamaat in the area prior to occupying rental houses.

Car Explosion In Front Of Temple

Just a day before the Diwali celebrations took off, the residents of Kottaimedu woke up to a car explosion in front of Sangameswarar Temple around 4 am. The site of the explosion was soon brought under police security and cordoned off from the public. Six special teams were formed to look into the incident after it was identified that the explosion was triggered by LPG cylinders placed inside the car by 29-year-old Jameesha Mubin.

Mubin had died in the explosion, and follow-up investigations led the Coimbatore city police to arrest six persons in connection with the incident. The probe was suspected to be an act of terror and was transferred to the NIA as per the Tamil Nadu Government's recommendations.

However, the incident aggravated communal tensions within the region and was under the lens of possible religious riots. The meeting held between the priests of both faiths has been able to douse this fire.

Also Read: No Differences On Diwali: Hindu & Muslim Devotees Come Together To Light Up Nizammudin Dargah

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Coimbatore blast 
Communal Harmony 
Muslim Leaders 
Temple priests 

Must Reads

Imran Khan Blames Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif For Assassination Attempt, Calls For Nationwide Protest
Taking Matters Into Own Hands: Bangalore Couple Fills Pothole That Almost Took Their Lives
Three Wheels United Presents 'Auto Day' To Celebrate Drivers Of Bengaluru On Shankar Nag's Birthday
'Google Takes Advantage Of Its Dominance': Former ADIF's Executive Director Digs Deep Into Anti-Competetive Practices
Similar Posts
IIT-Madras, Farmers NGO Develops Cost-Effective Transportation System To Address Labour Shortage
Uplifting

IIT-Madras, Farmers NGO Develops Cost-Effective Transportation System To Address Labour Shortage

The Logical Indian Crew
Colombo & Cochin Joins Hands To Give New Lease Of Life To Five Sri Lankan Children Suffering From Heart Diseases
Uplifting

Colombo & Cochin Joins Hands To Give New Lease Of Life To Five Sri Lankan Children Suffering From...

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse: Meet This Young Man Who Saved More Than 60 Lives
Uplifting

Gujarat Morbi Bridge Collapse: Meet This Young Man Who Saved More Than 60 Lives

The Logical Indian Crew
Encouraging Entrepreneurship! BITS Pilani Allows Students To Take A Year Off To Build Their Startups
Uplifting

Encouraging Entrepreneurship! BITS Pilani Allows Students To Take A Year Off To Build Their

The Logical Indian Crew
Small Acts Go Long Way: This Bengaluru Auto Driver Stacks Sanitiser, Toffees, & Band-Aids For His Passengers
Uplifting

'Small Acts Go Long Way': This Bengaluru Auto Driver Stacks Sanitiser, Toffees, & Band-Aids For His...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X