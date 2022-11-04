Muslim Leaders & Hindu Priests Take Message Of Communal Harmony After Coimbatore Blast

Around 13 members from the Idhayathul Islam Shafia Jamaat, Thareekathul Islam Shafia Jamaat, and Kerala Muslim Jamaat visited the Sangameswarar temple on November 3 to meet with the temple priests and executive bodies. The discussions were held in regard to the October 23 Coimbatore car blast that had terrorised the temple and nearby premises.

As the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) continues to probe into the matter, the religious leaders from the two different communities came together to convey the message of communal harmony. Dispelling the fear and communal tensions that might have grown after the incident, they narrated stories of peace and harmony seen within seven generations of the communities.

Ulemas from several jamaths met the priests of the Kottaimedu Sangameswarar temple in Coimbatore today. Condemning the car blast incident near the temple, the leaders said they have been living in harmony for several decades here and they will not tolerate any kind of violence. pic.twitter.com/hCJ5kSHsUR — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 3, 2022





Recollecting Days Of Communal Harmony

As per General secretary Haji M.A. Inayatullah's comments, the meeting held on November 3 was aimed at maintaining communal harmony in Coimbatore after the terror incident.

The visit of the Muslim Jamath leaders saw discussions held between the 13-member team, the Executive Officer of the temple, V. Prabhakaran, and the temple priests. Strongly condemning the incident and its perpetrators, the federation stated, "We will not tolerate any kind of violence. Together we will make Coimbatore an example of religious harmony and peace in Tamil Nadu."

They further narrated stories of brotherhood and appealed to the public to maintain communal harmony. A report by The Indian Express quoted Inayatullah saying, "We have been living here in Kottaimedu for over seven generations. People of different faiths have been living together for many years with religious harmony and brotherhood."

During the meeting held, they also made it a point to recollect their childhood days when they all came together to play in the streets of Kottaimedu. However, they took due notice of the incident and conveyed that the Jamaat plans to introduce a resolution that would have the Muslims seek the approval of the Jamaat in the area prior to occupying rental houses.

Car Explosion In Front Of Temple

Just a day before the Diwali celebrations took off, the residents of Kottaimedu woke up to a car explosion in front of Sangameswarar Temple around 4 am. The site of the explosion was soon brought under police security and cordoned off from the public. Six special teams were formed to look into the incident after it was identified that the explosion was triggered by LPG cylinders placed inside the car by 29-year-old Jameesha Mubin.

Mubin had died in the explosion, and follow-up investigations led the Coimbatore city police to arrest six persons in connection with the incident. The probe was suspected to be an act of terror and was transferred to the NIA as per the Tamil Nadu Government's recommendations.

However, the incident aggravated communal tensions within the region and was under the lens of possible religious riots. The meeting held between the priests of both faiths has been able to douse this fire.

