Mumbai: Man Sells Wife's Jewellery To Distribute Free Oxygen Cylinders

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, demand for oxygen has risen with the sudden surge in cases in many states. Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state even in the second wave, has been able to manage oxygen supply with support from other states and corporates. Many small and big businesses have come forward to fulfil the increased O2 demand. One such businessman from Mumbai has become an example for many after he sold his wife's jewellery to provide oxygen cylinders to the needy amid the shortage.

Pascal Saldhana, a mandap decorator, is distributing free oxygen cylinders. Saldhana's wife is a kidney patient and is on dialysis and oxygen. After watching the country's devastating oxygen crisis, she requested her husband to provide free oxygen cylinders to patients experiencing severe COVID-19 symptoms. Due to her dialysis treatment, they always have a spare oxygen cylinder.

"I have been doing this since April 18, sometimes people also give me money to help others," Saldhana told ANI.

Considering the high demand for oxygen cylinders and cans, Saldhana's wife requested him to sell her jewellery and help the people in need. With a capital of ₹80,000, he began to supply oxygen cylinders to whoever requests without any charge. Many NGO's, entrepreneurs and actors have helped the coronavirus spread by helping patients receive essential equipment like oxygen cylinders and medicines.

Amid the devastating second wave, several people like Saldhana have come forward to help others. Avinash Khemka from Cuttack is distributing cooked meals to COVID patients under isolation who have no one to take care of them on request. Javed Khan from Bhopal has converted his autorickshaw into an ambulance with a pulse oximeter, oxygen cylinder and other medical supplies.