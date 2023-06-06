"Wholesome": Mother Celebrates Daughter's 'Average' Board Exam Score, Netizens Applaud
6 Jun 2023
According to the tweet, her daughter had received an overall score of 76% on the exam. Despite the score being considered average by many, the woman was filled with pride and enthusiasm.
A heartwarming story of a mother celebrating her child's average exam score is making rounds on social media. The mother's celebration of her child's effort and hard work, rather than just their grades, serves as a reminder of the importance of parental support in education.
While good marks are important, parents' support and encouragement can make all the difference in a child's academic and personal development. By recognizing and praising their child's small achievements, parents can help boost their child's self-esteem and drive to succeed.
"saw this one aunty posting her daughters 10th boards result, which is 76%, and she's celebrating her so much like that's exactly the kind of support parents should give (sic)," wrote the Twitter user.
The Internet described it as "wholesome." Some recounted how their parents were perplexed since they did not meet their expectations.
Netizens Share Similar Stories
The post received numerous reactions and comments on social media. Several people shared incidents from their childhood and stressed the significance of having more parents with a similar mindset.
"My cousin got 64% in CHSE and EVERYONE in the family WhatsApp group was congratulating her and telling her how well she’s done. Made me so happy." one said. "Had got 92% in Xth and came 2nd overall in school." wrote another. Friends wanted a party, I said yeah cool. Mom said no way. No party. We were expecting 96-97%."
