"Wholesome": Mother Celebrates Daughter's 'Average' Board Exam Score, Netizens Applaud

A heartwarming story of a mother celebrating her child's average exam score is making rounds on social media. The mother's celebration of her child's effort and hard work, rather than just their grades, serves as a reminder of the importance of parental support in education.

While good marks are important, parents' support and encouragement can make all the difference in a child's academic and personal development. By recognizing and praising their child's small achievements, parents can help boost their child's self-esteem and drive to succeed.



In a Twitter post, a user named 'rercury in metrograde' shared this story about a mother overjoyed celebrating her child's tenth-grade results. According to the tweet, her daughter had received an overall score of 76% on the exam. Despite the score being considered average by many, the woman was filled with pride and enthusiasm.



"saw this one aunty posting her daughters 10th boards result, which is 76%, and she's celebrating her so much like that's exactly the kind of support parents should give (sic)," wrote the Twitter user.

"saw this one aunty posting her daughters 10th boards result which is 76% and she's celebrating her so much, like that's exactly the kind of support parents should give 🥹"





The Internet described it as "wholesome." Some recounted how their parents were perplexed since they did not meet their expectations.

Netizens Share Similar Stories

The post received numerous reactions and comments on social media. Several people shared incidents from their childhood and stressed the significance of having more parents with a similar mindset.

"My cousin got 64% in CHSE and EVERYONE in the family WhatsApp group was congratulating her and telling her how well she's done. Made me so happy." one said. "Had got 92% in Xth and came 2nd overall in school." wrote another. Friends wanted a party, I said yeah cool. Mom said no way. No party. We were expecting 96-97%."





"My cousin got 64% in CHSE and EVERYONE in the family WhatsApp group was congratulating her and telling her how well she's done. Made me so happy. 🥹"





"Had got 92% in xth and came 2nd overall in school. Friends wanted a party, I said yeah cool. Mom said no way. No party. We were expecting 96-97%."





"got 93% in 10th and clearly remember all the shit that my mom screamed at me for 47 min coz i didn't top the school and just few sec later she went on to have her sweet little afternoon nap while i literally sat there frozen holding my tears back and blaming myself"





I remember my parents being stressed before my board results came out, but they handled it pretty well I'd say.



"I remember my parents being stressed before my board results came out, but they handled it pretty well I'd say. Dad would often come into my room and tell me not to worry, things would be okay, & even if it's not a high score - it's fine we'll figure it out."





"In my house we say, all that pressure sweat worry etc. should be before exams, once results come, whatever they are, it's a cause for celebration. Pass hogaya na bas!"





