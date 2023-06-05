"MBBS Is The New BTech": Over 500 Applicants Compete For 20 Positions At GTB Hospital
Writer: Aakanksha Jetley
Delhi, 5 Jun 2023 11:20 AM GMT | Updated 5 Jun 2023 11:22 AM GMTcheck update history
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Ankita Singh
A viral image of a crowded GTB Hospital in Delhi was uploaded on Twitter by Dr Dhruv Chauhan and it has sparked debate concerning an apparent medical employment shortage of MBBS doctors in India.
Dr. Chauhan's tweet pointed out the fierce competition among more than 500 applicants for only 20 Non-Academic Junior Residency positions. The photo shows that job opportunities may be scarce for those who have completed an MBBS degree. This has led some to compare the situation to the oversaturation of engineering graduates, with one user commenting that "MBBS is the new BTech."
"20 posts, 500+ candidates MBBS is the New BTech Yes this is the condition when you try to get JOB after passing MBBS. Dr. Dhruv Chauhan captioned the tweet, "In picture is Delhi State Cancer Institute (GTB) for the vacancy of non-acad J.R."
The photo quickly went viral, sparking an intriguing conversation about the demand-supply imbalance for MBBS doctors.
Many Twitter users believed that the candidates were searching for a position in Delhi since it pays one of the highest salaries for young resident physicians, and the attraction of more excellent pay and learning possibilities in Delhi hospitals draws many candidates. Some even mentioned bribing to obtain these desired positions. Others have stated that even P.G. medical students may experience the same situation in the coming years.
The junior resident stipend in Delhi, which ranges from Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000, incentivizes applications to these institutions even more, as per a report in India Today
Opportunity Disparity Across The Country
While medical professionals are in excess in Delhi, other regions continue to confront a shortage. The consensus on social media was that doctors should have more work possibilities in India.
"Sir, I personally believe this job scenario is in Delhi. Reason is because of good pay and the opportunity to learn. Rest of India, there are still places where even MBBS doctors haven't reached. It's the inequitable distribution of doctors that is worrisome." a user wrote.
