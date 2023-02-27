Health Is Wealth! Mission Shakti Cafe Helps Women Generate Income While Serving Nutritious Food To People

With an aim to make women self-sufficient and self-reliant, the Odisha government initiated a set of programmes under the ambit of 'Mission Shakti.' The Mission Shakti cafe was an ambitious programme under the Livelihood Mission, and it was a path less ventured then - to open a quick-service restaurant catering to busy people. The district administration set up the first women-run cafe at Kuarmunda block in 2021.

A One-Stop Solution For Nutritious And Tasty Meals

The Mission Shakti Café, exclusively managed by the Women Self-Help Group (WSHG) members, has today set across a niche for itself in Odisha's food and catering segment. An initiative that began as a part of the state's livelihood mission has now become synonymous with delicious and healthy meals. It is now set across districts and has become one of the most sought-after food joints for the residents. In remote areas, where food joints are hard to locate, the cafe has been providing food for many who visit block offices and other spaces for work purposes.

Similar cafes then went on to be opened at around 16 block headquarters. They are open every working day of the week, providing breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks at affordable prices while adhering to quality, safety, and hygiene standards. A report by New Indian Express quoted a frequent visitor of the cafe saying, "finding healthy and safe food used to be an uphill task earlier. However, the cafe in the block headquarters has solved the issue."

Enabling Financial Independence For Women

The cafes assume significance in the wake of the Health & Family Welfare department laying renewed thrust on enforcing the Food Safety & Standard (FSS) Act, 2006. An SHG member working at the cafe, Nilima Kullu, said she had received training in preparing, storing, and serving food in a clean and hygienic environment. Following the practice for a while now, she has seen the appreciation people hold for safe and delicious meals and has received an overwhelming response from the customers. Like Nilima, several other women employed at the cafe also enjoy running it as it has ensured them a decent income to take home. The system has supported them in generating an income and establishing financial independence.

