All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Health Is Wealth! Mission Shakti Cafe Helps Women Generate Income While Serving Nutritious Food To People

Image Credits: New Indian Express, Twitter/@dmkendrapara

Uplifting
The Logical Indian Crew

Health Is Wealth! Mission Shakti Cafe Helps Women Generate Income While Serving Nutritious Food To People

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Odisha,  27 Feb 2023 11:14 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

The Mission Shakti Café, exclusively managed by the members of the Women Self-Help Group, was aimed at helping women generate an income to take home. The initiative which began as a part of the state's livelihood mission has now become synonymous with delicious and healthy meals.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

With an aim to make women self-sufficient and self-reliant, the Odisha government initiated a set of programmes under the ambit of 'Mission Shakti.' The Mission Shakti cafe was an ambitious programme under the Livelihood Mission, and it was a path less ventured then - to open a quick-service restaurant catering to busy people. The district administration set up the first women-run cafe at Kuarmunda block in 2021.

A One-Stop Solution For Nutritious And Tasty Meals

The Mission Shakti Café, exclusively managed by the Women Self-Help Group (WSHG) members, has today set across a niche for itself in Odisha's food and catering segment. An initiative that began as a part of the state's livelihood mission has now become synonymous with delicious and healthy meals. It is now set across districts and has become one of the most sought-after food joints for the residents. In remote areas, where food joints are hard to locate, the cafe has been providing food for many who visit block offices and other spaces for work purposes.

Similar cafes then went on to be opened at around 16 block headquarters. They are open every working day of the week, providing breakfast, lunch, and evening snacks at affordable prices while adhering to quality, safety, and hygiene standards. A report by New Indian Express quoted a frequent visitor of the cafe saying, "finding healthy and safe food used to be an uphill task earlier. However, the cafe in the block headquarters has solved the issue."

Enabling Financial Independence For Women

The cafes assume significance in the wake of the Health & Family Welfare department laying renewed thrust on enforcing the Food Safety & Standard (FSS) Act, 2006. An SHG member working at the cafe, Nilima Kullu, said she had received training in preparing, storing, and serving food in a clean and hygienic environment. Following the practice for a while now, she has seen the appreciation people hold for safe and delicious meals and has received an overwhelming response from the customers. Like Nilima, several other women employed at the cafe also enjoy running it as it has ensured them a decent income to take home. The system has supported them in generating an income and establishing financial independence.

Also Read: Odisha Government To Hand Over Unutilized Properties To 'Women Self-Help Groups'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Nutritious food 
Mission Shakti Cafe 
financial independence 
women self help group 
block offices 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X