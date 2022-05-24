Union Govt Likely To Increase The Cost Of Midday Meal Scheme After Last Revision In 2020

All section
Uplifting
India,  24 May 2022 9:35 AM GMT

The cost of cooking the midday meal was last revised in 2020. It was increased from ₹4.48 to ₹4.97 per student per school day for primary classes between 1 and 5, and ₹6.71 to ₹7.45 for upper primary classes between 6 and 8.

The Union government discusses raising the cost of midday meals in schools across the country once the panel reviewing the development submits its report. Last year, the Ministry of Education set up a review committee to study the cooking cost of midday meals and chalk out a formula for its revision.

The panel members include officials from the ministries of education, finance and labour, besides independent experts, and the committee is on the verge of finalising its report.

Cost Last Revised In 2020

The cooking cost was last revised in 2020 when the prices were increased from ₹4.48 to ₹4.97 per student per school day for primary classes between 1 and 5, and ₹6.71 to ₹7.45 for upper introductory courses between 6 and 8, Hindustan Times reported.

Officials from the Ministry said that as per the norms, the costs should be revised every year; however, due to COVID last year, they could not adjust the cost of the meals. Therefore, the price will likely increase from ₹0.5 to ₹1.5. In the recently held meeting, some states raised the issue of increasing the cooking cost.

Cooking Cost Gets Largest Allocation

Apurva Handa, the Principal of a government school in West Bengal, mentioned that it was imperative to increase the cooking cost for a meal because the prices of almost everything have gone up. Under PM-POSHAN, the midday meal scheme, the cooking cost gets the largest allocation amongst all other components, including the prices of ingredients such as cereals, pulses, vegetables, cooking oil and other condiments.

The Centre shares the cost of funding midday meals with states in a 60:40 ratio and covers 100 per cent of the price for the Union territories. The scheme covers nearly 118 million children enrolled in Classes 1 to 8 while providing meals to pre-primary students.

Also Read: 'Parents Cannot Decide A Compromise For Minor's Rape': Here's What Punjab And Haryana High Court Ruled Out Under POCSO

