Kerala SSLC Results: Meet Ashad Hasim, Who Overcame Language Barriers To Score Highest Grade In All Subjects

Ashad Hasim, a 16-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, has overcome the language barrier with his hard work and determination and scored A+ in all subjects in Kerala SSLC examinations.

Hasim is a student of Darul Uloom VHSS at Kaloor and hails from a family that migrated to Kerala from Uttar Pradesh, seeking better education opportunities for their children.



"My parents, Mohammed Hasim and Mahjabeen Bano shifted to Kerala from UP's Allahabad after my birth. They wanted to come to a place that would provide us with better opportunities to study and achieve our goals," Hasim told The New Indian Express.

Overcoming Language Barrier

The topper, who now wants to become a doctor, said that his achievement wouldn't have been possible without the help provided by his teachers.



"From the start of my educational journey, they went all out to help me learn Malayalam, which was very challenging initially," said Hasim, who only speaks Hindi at home. "In the junior classes, my score used to be very poor in Malayalam, though my marks in all other subjects were good," he shared.

Hasim decided to concentrate on scoring better in Malayalam to overcome this obstacle. Gradually, his scores improved, and for his model examinations in Class 10, he scored 38 and 37 out of 40.



"When it comes to studies, my parents never held me back and have encouraged my sister and me to achieve our goals," Hasim said. His father, Mohammed, earns a living as a butcher.

His sister Falak Bano also cleared SSLC exams but couldn't get the perfect score of a full A+. "She scored A+ in five subjects," said Hasim, who will opt for the science stream in class 11.

Also Read: This Journalist Left His Job To Make Rural Communities Digitally Literate, Empowers Vulnerable Tribes



